Brown, Bears take aim at ASUN slate

Coming off the first losing season of his tenure, University of Central Arkansas Coach Nathan Brown is looking toward new beginnings as he and his team prepare for the inaugural ASUN football season.

The fifth-year coach spoke at UCA's media day Thursday as he prepares an attempt to get the Bears back to their winning ways.

UCA got its first taste of ASUN competition last season, with matchups against ASUN foes Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky. But this season will be the conference's first full slate of games.

"I think we're going to see our players and coaches thrive more this year knowing what to expect," Brown said.

Along with the excitement surrounding the inaugural ASUN season, Brown said he believes it will be the perfect test as to where UCA is as a program -- and where it hopes to be.

"I think it's exciting. I mean, anytime you can be the first and kind of be a trailblazer, I think that's a positive thing," Brown said. "I've talked to our players about that all the time. You have a chance to get your name in the record book forever. [If] you become the inaugural season conference champions of the ASUN, people will always remember that. When you talk about a lasting legacy, when you talk about the ever-changing environment we're in in college athletics, and conference realignments and all the things that are right in our face right now, I think it's an exciting time to be a part of a progressive and proactive conference.

"We're trying to find out where our wheelhouse is moving forward as a university and as an athletic program, and the ASUN is in the perfect spot for us right now."

The Bears will take two schools that finished last season in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision rankings -- Missouri State (No. 14) and Stephen F. Austin (No. 18).

In Week 2, the Bears will travel to Oxford, Miss., to take on Ole Miss, which is in most preseason FBS rankings. The Rebels will be the fifth FBS team Brown has faced during his tenure, and his players said they are eager to see how they stack up to the competition.

"To be in that atmosphere and just see how you measure up," Junior defensive back Cameron Godfrey said. "The SEC is like the top conference. You know, it's how you measure up [with] 'the best in the nation.' "

"Well, coming out of high school everybody felt like they was SEC, Power 5 talents and [now] we get to play them, so we'll just see how we play against [them]," sophomore defensive back Tamaurion Wilson said.

For junior defensive end Logan Jessup, an ASUN all-conference selection, it's season-opening matchup against Missouri State, not the game against Ole Miss, that peaks his interest. He said he has his sights set on revenge following a 43-34 loss last season.

"Obviously [I'm] looking forward to that opportunity to play in that atmosphere and that level of ball, but to me, I think we've got a lot of unfinished business in Week 1 against Missouri State at home," Jessup said. "So I've got that one circled. Definitely looking forward to that challenge as well. We'll knock Missouri State off first."

Brown said if his team is to reach his lofty expectations for the 2022 season, it starts before the season with a strong schedule.

"It's difficult," Brown said. "[Athletic Director Brad] Teague does a great job scheduling our football program and our schedule every single year. ... There are no cupcakes, and I think that's the part that gets you excited. It's a challenge. It ought to motivate you.

"But again, it's going to make us be on point week in and week out to have a successful season. At the end of the day, to make the playoffs, you've got to play a tough nonconference schedule."