Cause found in teen’s slaying charge

A hearing held Wednesday in Pine Bluff District Court determined that there was probable cause to charge 16-year-old Naomi Jiminez with capital murder in the killing of 16-year-old Rashad Holden that happened Monday shortly after 1 p.m.

The Pine Bluff Police Department released a statement at approximately 4:45 p.m. that they were investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Two juveniles of interest were being interviewed at the time of the release, and it was unknown at that time if they had anything to do with the shooting.

Later that evening, around 7:55, police issued a statement for authorities to be on the lookout for a person who was considered to be a suspect in the murder, 17-year-old Cartez Lamontrea Davis, who is being sought in connection with a charge of capital murder in the case, police said.

During Wednesday's probable cause hearing in front of District Judge John Kearney, an affidavit written by Detective Keith Banks was read in its entirety while Jiminez was present in the courtroom with a guardian.

According to the affidavit, on Monday, at about 1:10 p.m., a police officer was dispatched to 1118 W. Fifth Ave. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, the officer observed blood on the front door. The officer went inside the residence and found Holden in a back bedroom unresponsive and bleeding from the upper body.

An ambulance and first responders were dispatched, and at approximately 1:20 p.m., the EMT stated that there were no vital signs and Holden was pronounced dead.

In the Pine Bluff Police Department incident report obtained by the Pine Bluff Commercial, when one officer arrived on the scene, Holden's mother was in the driveway of her front yard, panicking, stating, "they shot my baby and took off in a blue vehicle."

While on the scene, according to the affidavit, a witness stated a blue 4-door Hyundai fled the scene. Officers began looking for that vehicle, and at about 1:30 p.m., Sgt. Courtney Kelly with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office radioed that he was behind a vehicle matching the description. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 24th Avenue and Poplar Street.

An unknown Black male wearing blue jeans and a green hooded sweatshirt fled the front driver's door on foot and ran in a southeast direction. Deputies were able to detain the front and rear passengers. Deputies stated that they observed in plain view on the rear passenger floorboard a Glock handgun with an extended magazine. Marijuana was also located in the vehicle, authorities said in the incident report.

The vehicle was then towed to the Pine Bluff police crime scene bay for further investigation.

Jiminez was one of the two juveniles who were detained and transported to the Pine Bluff Police Department for further questioning, according to the affidavit. The other juvenile was interviewed first. In a recorded interview, he stated that he was in his sister's car when Davis and Jiminez and some others went inside Holden's house. He said he thought they were taking Holden some marijuana. The juvenile said Davis and Jiminez approached Holden outside the residence and suddenly, the shooting occurred and Davis and Jiminez ran back to the car and drove off, stated the report.

The juvenile said when they approached the house, Davis and Jiminez had their guns out. He said the victim did not have a gun. He said when they drove away, Davis and Jiminez did not say anything, stated the report.

Jiminez stated in a recording that they went to Holden's house to sell him marijuana and confront him about a stolen gun. According to the affidavit, she said that while she and Davis were talking to the victim, Davis started shooting. Jiminez said Davis had a Glock 9 mm and she had a Taurus 9 mm. She stated that she did not fire her gun and that her gun should be under the driver's seat of the car.

A search warrant was obtained to recover that gun and other evidence from the crime scene.

The affidavit stated that on Tuesday, at approximately 9 a.m., a witness came to the PBPD and stated he witnessed the shooting. The witness said that he was driving by 1118 W. Fifth Ave. when he saw two individuals from the residence shooting, according to the affadavit.

He said both individuals had pistols and they had the pistols sideways while shooting in a "rapid succession." He said after the two individuals finished shooting, they walked west away from the house. According to the affidavit, it was then that officers initiated a search warrant for the blue Hyundai. A search was conducted and the pistols and jar of marijuana were recovered, according to the material written by Det. Keith Banks and read during Wednesday's probable cause hearing.

The state asked that Jiminez, who had no prior criminal history, be charged with capital murder, and the bond recommendation from the state be no bond, which was granted by Kearney on Wednesday.

An order to appear before the court for Jiminez's first appearance was issued for Aug. 11 at 9 a.m.

As of Thursday evening, Cartez Davis, a Black male with brown eyes, was still at large. His last known address is 4000 S. Cherry St. in Pine Bluff. Cartez is 5 feet 8 inches in height and weighs 145 pounds, and has long black braids, according to police. Any information on Cartez's whereabouts can be sent by text or called in to Detective Banks at 870-413-6076.