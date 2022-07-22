Church News

KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker St., will celebrate its 62nd annual Inspirational Adult Choir Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be the Rev. Glenn Barnes, pastor of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend the concert in person or on Facebook. The theme is "Singing Praises Unto our God," Psalm 105:2. The Rev. Anthony J. Howard is the pastor at Kings Highway.

HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH will hold a free back-to-school event from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at J.C. Jeffries Park, 1501 Belmont Drive. The Youth Explosion will include free food and backpacks. The co-sponsor is No More Shackles LLC. House of Bread won't open its pantry because of this event, according to a news release. For details, send an email nomoreshacklesllc@gmail.com.

ST. ANDREW MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH will host a fun day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Bryant Street Park on the corner of Bryant and Mosley streets in the Dollarway area. The event will include free food, games, and fellowship. Everyone is invited to attend. Supporters include the Shannon Road Baptist Church and the Corvette Brothers, according to a news release.

FIRST TRINITY CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 800 Catalpa St., will hold a giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon July 27. The church's CityServe Gift Ministry will distribute household goods, lawn equipment, home decor, personal hygiene products, covid-19 supplies, and other miscellaneous goods. The merchandise will be given away to the public on a first come-first served basis, according to a news release.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH PINE BLUFF, 6501 S. Hazel St., will have Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. This event is free and open to all children who have completed pre-K through grade 6. After the event, a family "cook-in" for all participants and their families will take place in the fellowship hall. To pre-register or for details visit www.fbcpinebluff.org/vbs or call the office at (870) 534-4741.

MOUNT NEBO MISSIONARY BAPTIST, 3201 W. Second Ave., will celebrate the 41st anniversary of the pastor, Larry C. Battles, at 11 a.m. Aug. 7. J. Dawson Williams, associate minister at Clayton Chapel Baptist Church of Sherwood, will be the special guest preacher.

OLIVE BRANCH BAPTIST CHURCH, 5130 Bobo Road, will host Vacation Bible School from 6-8:30 p.m. July 25-29. At 5:30 p.m., a light meal will be served. Students will participate in interactive Bible lessons, crafts, music, and games. A closing program and homemade ice cream fellowship is planned for 7:30 p.m. July 29. Everyone is welcome to attend. Classes are for children three years old through sixth grade. An adult class is offered by Mike Powell, pastor, and Ed McCall, according to director Amy Parker. "The Mighty God" is the theme. The lessons focus on God's care for Moses from his birth, the burning bush experience, the Passover, the Red Sea miracle and the wilderness desert.

BARRAQUE STREET MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1800 W. Pullen St., will present Vacation Bible School from 6-8 p.m. July 26-28. The adult class will have a guest teacher, the Rev. Gary Noble, discipleship pastor at Longley Baptist Church. Special emphasis periods will feature the Rev. Kevin Crumpton Sr., pastor of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, on July 26, and the Rev. Victor Patterson, pastor of Payne Chapel AME Zion Church, on July 27, according to StuffinTheBluff.com. VBS will offer something for ages 2 to 92. Each night will conclude with snacks to go. "Because we are still fighting the harmful effects of covid-19, we will remain socially distant, conduct temperature checks and require masks of everyone," according to the release. Details: barraquestreetbaptistchurch@gmail.com, https://barraquestmbc.org/Home or (870) 536-0582.

