PB businessman earns honor

Charles Howard of Pine Bluff has been named franchise partner with Lincoln Heritage Funeral Advantage®.

Howard will also be honored in an event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Pine Bluff Main Library, 600 S. Main St.

The businessman is also the number one Lincoln Heritage agent in the region, which includes Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com.

"To God be the glory," Howard said in the news release. "Thank you for your business. Lastly, I thank all of the underwriters and agents of The SeeHoward Group for all that you do. Thank you for believing and trusting the process and God for increase."

Details: Charles Howard, (501) 940-5433.

Early voting set for Watson Chapel election

Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 2-8 at the Jefferson County Courthouse for the Watson Chapel School District special election, according to the county clerk's office. Election day is Aug. 9 and patrons will be asked to vote on a proposed milage (tax) increase.

Watson Chapel voters will be asked to accept or reject a district millage rate increase of 5.7, which would make the total millage 39.8. The estimated proceeds from the increase, projected at $8,651,632, would cover Watson Chapel's contribution of a cost-share agreement with the Arkansas Department of Education to construct a new high school at the present junior high location. The state department has agreed to contribute $14,564,877, or nearly 79% of the estimated project cost. Voters will vote at polling sites from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9.

Simmons announces earnings

Simmons First National Corp. reported net income of $27.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $65.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $74.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.21 for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $0.58 for the first quarter of 2022 and $0.69 for the second quarter of 2021, according to a Thursday news release.

Included in second quarter 2022 results were $14.4 million (after-tax) of certain items, primarily merger-related expenses associated with Simmons' acquisition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (Spirit) that was completed on April 8, 2022.

"Although second quarter results were significantly impacted by accounting adjustments and one-time merger expenses related to our acquisition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the quarter, Simmons' operating results excluding these items were extremely strong," said George A. Makris Jr., Simmons' chairman and chief executive officer. "Highlights for the quarter include a significant increase in revenue, well contained operating expense growth, improved asset quality, annualized organic loan growth in excess of 25 percent, marked improvement in the efficiency ratio, substantial expansion of the net interest margin, and excellent capital ratios."