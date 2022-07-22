Fort Smith prayer breakfast honors leaders

FORT SMITH -- Hundreds of community members gathered at the Fort Smith Convention Center early Friday morning to honor public officials, military and authorities in the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast.

The event was hosted by the Christian Business Men's Connection of Northwest Arkansas after a two-year hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic. Christian Business Men's Connection is an organization connecting business and professional men to God and each other through faith-based peer groups and one-on-one mentoring, according to the group.

"I can't think of a better way to begin the day than to come together as a community and thank our creator for the many blessings and to pray for our elected officials," said Bobby Parker, Northwest Arkansas area director for the group.

Mayor George McGill said the event gives area business leaders the opportunity to talk about the power of prayer and the impact a Christian community can have. He said the city is blessed to have its elected officials willing to serve and give their time, energy and resources to make the city a better place to live.

"I think people in the River Valley and across the nation are going to recognize who we really are, and the things that are happening and are emerging are going to be transformational for the entire state of Arkansas and even for our nation," McGill said.

He used the Interstate 49 expansion and the Foreign Military Sales program expected to come to Ebbing Air National Guard Base as examples.

The new section of I-49 from Alma south to Chaffee Crossing in Barling will be constructed in phases and is expected to be four lanes and nearly 14 miles long, costing an estimated $800 million, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. A new, 7,800-foot bridge over the Arkansas River is priced at $250 million.

Ebbing, at Fort Smith Regional Airport, was selected last year as the Air Force's preferred location for a pilot training center for Singapore and other countries participating in the Foreign Military Sales program. The proposal would accommodate up to 24 Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft and move 12 General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Singapore Air Force, currently at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Ariz.

"They chose us, again, in large part to the wonderful people they've met," McGill added. "Fort Smith is bursting at the seams with good people. If you look at what's happening all across the city, you'll see that's true."