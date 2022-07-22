FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring Filmed By Bike

Today

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Movie Matinee -- "Hide-Out" (1934), 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Family Movie Fridays -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Summer Family Movies -- "Spongebob: Sponge on the Run," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 p.m. & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Chef's Table dinner -- With Chef Arlie Doxtator (Oneida Nation in Wisconsin), 6 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. $75. monah.org or 273-2456.

Walker Landing Nights -- "The Dark Crystal," 6:30 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Hunchback of Notre Dame" -- Presented by Arts One Presents, 7 p.m. July 22-23; 3 p.m. July 24; again July 28-31, Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center at Don Tyson School of Innovation, 2667 Hylton Road in Springdale. $20-$35. artsonepresents.org.

Saturday

Friends Book Sale -- 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Level 300 Lobby at Fayetteville Public Library. Free admission. faylib.org.

Super Saturday -- Slapstick Circus Stage Show, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Papa Rap -- 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

"Haudenosaunee Roots of Democracy" -- With Rebecca Webster (Oneida Nation in Wisconsin), 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. Register at monah.org or 273-2456.

Family Story Time -- 11:15 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Dive In! To Weekend Movies -- "Sharknado," 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

The Greening of the Earth -- Plant Evolution and the Fossil Record, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Filmed By Bike -- A film festival that features the world's best bike movies, 6:30 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Hosted by Pedal It Forward. $17. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

