Hot Springs man, 33, accused of beating stepfather

A Hot Springs man arrested Wednesday evening is accused of beating his stepfather so severely he lapsed into unconsciousness shortly after the arrival of Garland County sheriff's deputies.

Charles Joseph Henderson, 33, was taken into custody at his residence shortly after 6:30 p.m. and charged with second-degree domestic battery, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Henderson remained in custody Thursday on zero bond and is set to appear today in Garland County District Court. According to court records, he lists no prior felony history but was previously convicted in 2018 of misdemeanor third-degree assault and sentenced to 60 days in jail.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Cpl. Matthew Cogburn responded to the Old Brundage Road residence around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday regarding a disturbance in progress and found Henderson sitting on the front porch.

Cogburn noted Henderson had a small cut over his eye and, before the deputy had time to ask him any questions, Henderson said, "I couldn't stop hitting him," the affidavit states

When asked who he meant, Henderson reportedly stated "my stepdad." Sgt. Greg Kellar arrived to assist as Cogburn went inside to check on the victim, who was found in a back bedroom.

The man was lying on the bed and reportedly had bruising and swelling to his face and a laceration to his right ear. Cogburn asked him what happened and he said Henderson was "being belligerent" and "yelling at everyone in the house."

He said he tried to stop Henderson, but then he attacked him, according to authorities. He said Henderson held him down on the floor and continually punched him about his head, neck and face.

Cogburn noted the victim's breathing appeared to be labored and he was having trouble speaking, the affidavit states. LifeNet arrived a short time later and by that point the victim was unconscious. "Due to the severity of his injuries," he was transported to the emergency room at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.

After the victim was transported, Henderson was taken into custody While Cogburn was walking him to his unit, Henderson reportedly stated, "He never hit me. I go wild sometimes."

Cogburn noted Henderson was also taken to the hospital for treatment of an injury to his right hand before being taken to the jail.

Henderson remained at the jail on Friday morning, according to an online inmate roster.