• Mara Schneider, an FBI spokesperson, said "nothing of evidentiary value was discovered" as the bureau continued its search for the body of Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa, who disappeared in 1975, this time looking by a former landfill under a bridge in Jersey City, N.J.

• Sian Leah Beilock, president of Barnard College, is switching schools after being named the first female president in the 250-year history of Dartmouth College, a private Ivy League university.

• Mike Albuquerque, the father of two students, was among those saying "I don't want to see my kids wearing that on their shirt" as the rollout of a new logo for an Atlanta-area elementary school was paused when parents noted similarities to a Nazi symbol.

• Dr. Paolo Martelli, a veterinarian at Hong Kong's Ocean Park, had the unhappy task of euthanizing An An, at 35 the oldest male panda bear in captivity, who was known for his feisty, playful nature but whose health had deteriorated.

• Tiffany Yap of the Center for Biological Diversity hopes the news will spur lawmakers to enact more protections after a mountain lion dubbed P-89 was killed on the freeway in California's Santa Monica Mountains, the fourth such death this year.

• Torrey Harris, a Tennessee legislator accused of assaulting his ex-boyfriend as they discussed their relationship, says he'll plead innocent to both that charge and the felony theft of a MacBook, a PlayStation, a barstool, lamps, shoes, AirPods, an Apple watch and a TV mount.

• Letitia James, New York's attorney general, said a federal action "will help thousands of service members get back on their feet" as Harris Jewelry agreed to cease operating and reimburse thousands of customers after allegedly tricking them into buying overpriced, poor-quality jewelry at high interest rates.

• Steven Bradford, a California legislator, called it "a template for other states to follow" as Los Angeles County officials presented the deed to prime oceanfront property to the heirs of a Black couple who built a resort but were harassed and finally stripped of the land a century ago.

• David Smith, police chief in Rochester, N.Y., promised a thorough investigation after an investigator was suspended for handcuffing an emergency medical technician in an emergency room after the technician bumped his vehicle while unloading a patient from an ambulance.