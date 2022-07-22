Josh Groban brings harmonies and humor to Walmart AMP

The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion rang with a myriad of musical genres and styles on July 21 as Josh Groban performed on a stop of his summer Harmony Tour.

New York based indie-folk singer Eleri Ward kicked off the night of music, followed by New Orleans' Preservation Hall Jazz Band, which had the audience clapping and singing along to a swinging mashup of "You are My Sunshine" and "When the Saints Go Marching In."

Groban opened his set with a booming cover of Frank Sinatra's "The World We Knew (Over and Over)" which is also the opening song on his newest album, "Harmony." Groban's strong, smooth vocals were the star of the show, captivating the audience from the very first song.

With a full band of guitars, violin, cello, harp, multiple percussion instruments, and Groban's deep vocals carrying each song, the AMP was full of harmonies all night.

Groban sang covers from some of favorite musical legends, including Sting's "Shape of My Heart" and Robbie Williams' "Angels." Although Groban said he does not like to "Grobanize" songs that are already remarkable to him, he made each song his own with his unique, powerful vocals.

After a few covers, Groban sat down at the piano to play some originals. He sang "February Song," which he wrote when he was a teenager, before moving into "Granted," a song dedicated to young people struggling to find their places in the world. He recounted stories about his own experiences being bullied as a kid, saying he understands the feeling of being young and lost. A choir accompanied Groban, making the song even more powerful and moving.

Groban, who claimed he was much more of an extrovert on stage than off, had a comfortable, confident stage presence all night. He told endearing stories about his love for music as a child, made up comedic bits on the fly and charmed the venue with his self-deprecating humor.

One of the highlights was when Groban invited acclaimed violinist Lucia Micarelli to the stage. As soon as Micarelli began her classical solo, the entire venue was captivated. Her skill and speed at the instrument led the audience to give her a standing ovation. At one point during her performance, a motorcycle screeched as she played, and Groban later joked that it was "Lucia's first duet with a motorcycle."

Before Micarelli left the stage, she and Groban sang a duet of Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now," where their combined vocals blended into a bittersweet ballad.

Groban showcased his impressive musical range as he jumped from genre to genre and instrument to instrument. One moment he was singing a cover of "Not While I'm Around" from the Broadway musical "Sweeney Todd," and the next moment he was busting out a smashing drum solo. His voice and musical grit truly captivated, no matter what style he was performing.

Of course, Groban closed the evening of music with his most popular cover, "You Raise Me Up." Guests at the AMP raised their cell phone lights and swayed, enamored by every word. The final performance encompassed Groban's skill in a nutshell -- his stunning vocals, powerful stage presence and the ability to "Grobanize" any song in a very special way.