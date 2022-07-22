KARK reporter takes over as weekday anchor

KARK general assignment reporter Caitrin Assaf is set to be the Little Rock station's new afternoon anchor.

“It's a huge honor, truly, not only from the newsroom, but just from viewers that they’ve been so supportive and trusting to let me continue to tell their stories and deliver the news,” Assaf said.

Assaf, from Boca Raton, Fla., previously worked as a news anchor, reporter, and producer for KREX, a CBS affiliate in Colorado. She joined KARK as a general assignment reporter in September 2020.

Assaf said she’s honored to take the desk after two years of reporting in Arkansas.

“The people of Arkansas have really opened up their hearts to me and have been so supportive of my journey as a reporter, and of course, now moving into this position. I’m just thrilled that I’m given this opportunity to be able to continue to tell the stories of central Arkansans, just in a different format.”

She will anchor weekdays at 4 p.m.

Assaf graduated from Boston College and she is currently pursuing her master’s degree in government through John Hopkins Advanced Academic Programs.