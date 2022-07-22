Kroger on Colonel Glenn Road in Little Rock set to close permanently on Aug. 13, company says

The Kroger grocery store at 6420 Colonel Glenn Road in Little Rock will close for good next month, a company official confirmed Thursday.

According to Sheleah Harris, a corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Co., the store's last day of operations will be Aug. 13.

"The decision to close this store was very difficult and was only made as a last resort," Harris wrote in an email. "This store has lost significant profit for many years and if left open, the losses are projected to get even worse going forward."

Harris said that associates employed in the Colonel Glenn Road store "will be offered positions in nearby Kroger stores."

At a Little Rock city board meeting on Tuesday, officials discussed the forthcoming closure after a concerned resident raised the issue during the citizen-communication portion of the meeting.

City Director Doris Wright of Ward 6 said that she and City Director Kathy Webb of Ward 3 had recently met with the city's grants administration staff with regard to funding opportunities while working on the issue of food deserts. (The term "food desert" generally refers to areas where fresh or healthy foods are not readily available or affordable.)

Wright said she had asked City Attorney Tom Carpenter to draw up a resolution authorizing the city manager to pursue a market-analysis study of food deserts that would include the corridors of John Barrow Road and 12th Street.

The study, which might cost between $4,000 and $5,000, could help the city obtain funding to address food deserts, Wright suggested during the meeting.

Additionally, Wright asked Carpenter to have the measure authorize or direct the city manager to pursue "any funding available" to help address food deserts.

The Kroger on Colonel Glenn Road is located in Wright's ward.

When reached by phone Thursday, Wright said she has "put out some feelers to some of our other grocery stores to see if they would be interested in taking over that location, if the Kroger does indeed close, and at this point it does look like that's a set date."

Individuals who currently frequent the Kroger on Colonel Glenn Road as their primary grocery store will likely go to the Shoppers Value Foods location down the street, Wright suggested. The two stores are about half a mile apart.

During the same meeting on Tuesday, at-large City Director Joan Adcock requested that a policy session of the city board be held next week on a variety of topics, including the planned closure of the Kroger.

City Director Virgil Miller Jr. of Ward 1 told officials that he wanted any study on food deserts to also encompass the area from the Kroger store on East Roosevelt Road all the way to where West Roosevelt Road becomes Asher Avenue and then finally turns into Colonel Glenn Road.

Based on his observations, Miller said that the East Roosevelt Road grocery store is the only one "along that whole stretch of miles."