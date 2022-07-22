Sabotaged democracy

The following is a quote from the book "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents," written by Isabel Wilkerson. In this quote, she is referring to Adolf Hitler; however, if you replace "Hitler" with "Trump," it would seem she is writing about our former president.

"By the time they [Germans] recognized their fatal miscalculation, it was too late. Hitler had risen as an outside agitator, a cult figure enamored of pageantry and rallies ... . Hitler saw himself as the voice of the Volk [common people], of their grievances and fears, especially those in the rural districts, as a god-chosen savior, running on instinct. He had never held elected office before."

Additionally, Tim Duff with the LA Progressive writes, "The American people are very much like the children of a mafia boss, who don't want to know what their father does for a living, and then wonder why the firebombs of injustice are being thrown through the windows of Congress and their living rooms."

Let us resolve to never give Donald Trump another chance to sabotage our democracy.

PATRICIA PHILLIPS

Little Rock

Valued and respected

Earl Babbie's opinion piece, "Not so small," hit home for me. Recently, I reread "1984" and viewed once again "Schindler's List," and felt a chill of revulsion both times. I asked, "Why do I feel like these stories are not distant at all? Why do I sense that similar sentiments are afoot in contemporary America?"

Big Brother and Goldstein seem nearby. Denying women an important personal health right without adequate consideration for the complexity of human decision-making (and I do agree with President Clinton who said that abortion should safe and legal and rare). Video cameras in classrooms to ensure compliance with questionable, maybe narrow-minded standards. Hypocrisy has forever been abundant, but in this era of "me, myself, and I," sanctimony and intolerance seem to be on almost every corner.

The "Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave." Do we live in a nation (I believe the greatest on Earth) where differences of opinion can be valued, respected, and discussed openly in the public square? A land where civil debate can lead to intelligent conclusions, and where sometimes I win and sometimes I lose. And I have the courage and integrity to muster persuasive arguments rather than resort to name-calling, anger, and derogation of the other.

President George W. Bush's collection of paintings exhibited at his Presidential Center in Dallas speaks volumes to me. "Out of Many, One." That's us. Diversity, conviction, tolerance, disagreement, and more can define us. For the sake of our republic and our sanity, they must.

ARNOLD HOLTBERG

Hot Springs Village

Some random thought

Almost 50,000 square miles of American farmland is used to grow corn for the government-required gasoline additive known as ethanol. It takes about two acres of land to create one gallon of ethanol. Meanwhile, researchers at the National Academy of Sciences state that when land conversion and the production processes are all considered, ethanol is a far greater contributor to global warming than straight gasoline, and likely 24 percent more carbon-intensive than gasoline. And our climate activist President Joe Biden wants to increase the amount of ethanol used in gasoline, believing it will lower the cost of gas at the pump. He apparently doesn't know what comes out of either side of his mouth.

While electric vehicles are quite the vogue, talking about the archaic power grid that charges them remains highly unfashionable. Let's be honest about the elephant in the room.

I believe President Joe Biden is mentally unfit. He is not qualified to be president of the United States of America. This is not news. This is common knowledge. But like all elephants in the room, they are invisible to polite eyes. Pardon my impoliteness.

The American Psychological Association says 85 percent of video games contain violence. The American Academy of Family Physicians says 91 percent of TV movies contain violence. CBS News reports that 90 percent of top-grossing movies in the last 25 years contain at least one violent character. Do you think that factors into the level of violence in our cities today? Please don't answer that. Someone might disagree. And shoot you.

Have you noticed car and truck dealers are no longer screaming prices in their TV and radio commercials? They're probably embarrassed.

WILL COHEN

North Little Rock

Pupils need support

The Arkansas Legislature apparently wants to spend unspent covid educational funding on teacher recruitment and salaries. As a retired Arkansas public school teacher with 38 years of experience in three states and overseas for DoDDS, one of the most significant changes that I witnessed in teaching young students was the breakdown of family structure and support.

Please spend some of this one-time allotment of funding for mental health support and student counseling services. There was an excellent article in Wednesday's paper related to this need, and it seems that part of this covid funding being available for schools at this time is heaven-sent.

GAYLE BURNS

Jonesboro

Breath of heated air

That brutal hot, sweltering wind across Arkansas is Satan's breath laughing at us for ignoring climate change.

CARON MILLS

Little Rock