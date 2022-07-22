Little Rock man accused of December shooting outside Pulaski County Courthouse makes first court appearance

A 20-year-old man who Little Rock police say fired off a volley of bullets outside the Pulaski County Courthouse in December made his first circuit court appearance Thursday to have an attorney appointed to represent him.

Rodney Woods, who is on probation for his role in a January 2018 shootout that killed his brother, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and eight counts of second-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm, charges that together carry a 180-year maximum. He'll be formally arraigned before Circuit Judge Karen Whatley on Aug. 8 once he's had a lawyer appointed.

Woods, who has no fixed address but has lived in Little Rock and Sherwood, was arrested in April, four months after the mid-morning Dec. 9 gunfire sent lawyers, court clerks, pedestrians and others diving for cover on the court's east and south sides. No one was hurt, although at least one car was hit by bullets. The shooter escaped.

Police report that surveillance video from a nearby business shows a man sitting in white sedan on the east side of Spring Street at the northeast corner of the intersection of Second and Spring streets, across from the courthouse. The recording shows a woman walk up to the car while the man gets out to let her into the driver's seat. A second car, said to resemble a Hyundai Elantra, can be seen driving by, heading south on Spring.

The recording shows a man climb out of the passenger window of the second car, point a pistol at the parked vehicle and open fire as the other man dives for cover, the arrest affidavit states.

An eyewitness description of the gunman's fleeing car by Dawn Gieber, a public-defender clerk, helped Little Rock police, assisted by Sherwood authorities, track down the vehicle about 30 minutes after the shooting.

With the car, a silver 2009 Hyundai Elantra, police found its owner, Aaliyah Malkayla Jackson, 20, of Sherwood, according to police reports. She told detectives the gunman had been Brian Dwayne Penney, 21, of Little Rock, and he was arrested a week after the shooting.

Jackson, who is on probation out of Saline County for trying to run over a woman she was feuding with in August 2020 in Shannon Hills, said the intended target was someone she knew only as EBK Fathead who was part of a group Penney was feuding with, according to arrest affidavits.

But two months later, the charges were dropped after police realized Penney was the wrong man. None of the fingerprints found in the car were his, but the prints found on the passenger side exterior of the car turned out to belong to Woods, with the marks found "consistent with locations which would have been touched by the shooter on surveillance camera footage of the incident," Little Rock Detective Dylan Hibbs stated in Woods' arrest affidavit.

When detectives confronted Jackson about the fingerprint findings, she told them she had lied about Penney being the shooter, saying that Woods, her ex-boyfriend, had been the gunman, according to arrest affidavits. Charged with hindering apprehension, a Class C felony that carries a 10-year maximum, Jackson told detectives she had been too scared to tell the truth about Woods.

Already awaiting trial on escape and felon-firearm charges, Woods has been known to police since at least January 2018 when he was involved in a fatal shootout in Little Rock that killed his brother, 18-year-old Antwan Anderson, court filings show.

Anderson was killed at Eastview Terrace Apartments, 1200 Geyer St. Court filings show Anderson, who did not live at the complex, provoked a gunfight with a visitor to the apartments after having words with the other man over the way the man had been driving. At least one other man joined in the shooting but all were cleared of wrongdoing, except for Woods, who was said to be shown on surveillance video firing a gun and was the only person arrested.

Charged with four counts of committing a terroristic act, each charge carrying up to 20 years in prison, Woods pleaded guilty eight months later in exchange for a "blended sentence" that saw the teenager incarcerated in a juvenile-justice facility to complete a rehabilitation program. Following his discharge in November 2019, Woods was sentenced to five years on probation.