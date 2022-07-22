Little Rock mayor orders investigation into police handling of information on March 2021 pursuit fatality

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Wednesday ordered the city's interim police chief to review the department's failure to release information about a March 2021 police vehicle pursuit in which a teen was killed, directing the chief to determine if it was deliberate and suggest steps to avoid similar incidents, according to a written statement.

The lack of information from police about the involvement of two officers in the crash, which happened early in the morning of March 23, 2021, on Chicot Road in Saline County, is "unacceptable," Scott said in the statement.

Scott has tasked interim Chief Wayne Bewley with determining if there was any "deliberate effort to withhold information," if there were any "systemic failures" that caused the media blackout and to "develop a corrective action plan to ensure this does not happen again," according to the statement.

The city intends to share the results of Bewley's review "to the extent permitted by law," Scott spokesman Aaron Sadler wrote in an email.

Scott was at New York City Mayor Eric Adams' Gracie Mansion on Wednesday, joining other mayors and members of Everytown for Gun Safety and speaking about ending gun violence in their cities, based on Twitter posts. Other posts showed him back in Little Rock on Thursday.

A Thursday request for an interview with Scott this week on the topic was not directly acknowledged, with Sadler sending the statement in reply.

Bewley intends to speak with then-Chief Keith Humphrey in his review of the incident, he said Thursday night, but Humphrey would not be obligated to participate.

"We're going to try to turn everything we can to see what it leads to," Bewley said. "That's all I know to do."

Sadler also did not reply when asked if the city would identify the two officers involved.

Little Rock blogger Russ Racop, who on Monday first reported that Little Rock police were pursuing the stolen vehicle before the crash, released the names of the officers on his blog, citing internal investigation documents he acquired through the state's Freedom of Information law.

A Tuesday night Arkansas Freedom of Information Act request for documents relating to the internal investigation had not yet been completed Thursday evening.

On Tuesday, police spokesman Mark Edwards said that although the documents had already been compiled for Racop, sensitive information had not been properly redacted on the copies the blogger received and that would delay their release.

Scott's statement was the first acknowledgement from the mayor of the Tuesday news release in which Little Rock police officials said they "never acknowledged" the incident. That release came in response to questions from members of the media.

Saline County deputies handled the crash investigation, but the Tuesday release revealed that two Little Rock officers were trailing the car, which was driven by a 12-year-old girl who took it from her parents late on March 22, before the crash that killed a 14-year-old riding in the vehicle.

Police have said that a Little Rock officer was pursuing the vehicle with emergency lights flashing until a supervisor told the officer to end the chase.

The officer continued to follow the stolen vehicle with his emergency lights off, the Tuesday release states, but it was not clear how fast the officer was driving after the stolen vehicle, which was described as driving down Chicot Road at high speeds.