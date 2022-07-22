LIVE! A Music Calendar featuring the KUAF live lunch show today

Pura Coco will perform at noon today for KUAF's The Lunch Hour at KUAF, 9 School Ave. in Fayetteville. Pura Coco is an R&B singer orginally from Northwest Arkansas. She recently relocated to Tulsa but will share her silky smooth songs during a rare daytime show. Expect singalongs. She recently joined Love More Records with the likes of BAANG, Sarah Lily and Little Yei. Keep up with her at lovemorerecords.com/pura-coco. KUAF's Lunch Hour show today is free with food provided by Mo' Tacos & Churros. Registration is required. See facebook.com/KUAF91.3PublicRadio for more information.

• Pete Muller and Dirty Seconds will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing/events.

• Skye Pollard & Family Holler and Woody & Sunshine perform at 7 p.m. today at Praire Street Live in Fayetteville.

• Alisha Pattillo will open for Extemporaneous Music & Arts Society featuring Evan Verploegh, Seth Andrew Davis and Benjamin Baker at 7 p.m. today (suggested donation $10) at Likewise Community, 70 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. www.trilliumsalonseries.com.

• Manhattan Chamber Players perform at 8 p.m. today for Free Fridays on the Green at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville. themomentary.org.

• Patti Steel and Michael Tisdale play at 8 p.m. today at Bentonville Taproom, 109 S. Main. pattisteel.com.

• Lectric Liz Lottman, Dawn Cate Bonner, Charlotte Taylor, Ocie Fisher and Jenna Lyn Melnicki perform at 6 p.m. today($15-25) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave., Bentonville. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

• Zara Kulish plays at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road, Fayetteville. usingart.org.

