Lyles’ time of 19.31 leads U.S. to sweep

EUGENE, Ore. -- Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he'd hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win in the 200 meters at the world championships.

Oh, but this night would just keep getting better.

The clock that, for a moment, read "19.32," would adjust down a tick to "19.31." That meant he broke Michael Johnson's hallowed, 26-year-old American record -- a mark that, for decades, seemed unreachable.

And then, the scoreboard that, at first, only had Lyles' name on it, popped up with the names of the two finishers behind him. Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton of the U.S. The Americans swept the 200, just as they had the 100 four nights earlier.

Lyles pounded his hand on the track four times, stood up straight and ripped off his jersey. He grabbed his medal from the presenter, then went over and hugged his family and grabbed an American flag -- one of many that have been needed at these championships on home turf. The sweep gave the U.S. 22 medals through seven days.

"I saw the time pop up and saw I tied Michael Johnson's record," Lyles said. "I was like 'Really, you're going to do me like that?' Then, that number changed from two to a one and my whole world changed."

His victory came moments after Shericka Jackson gave the Jamaican women another gold in the sprints. She ran 21.45, the second-fastest time in history, to beat 100-meter champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Only defending champion Dina Asher-Smith of Britain, who won bronze, prevented a back-to-back Jamaican sweep.

Jackson's time is shy only of the 21.34 run by Florence Griffith-Joyner at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

While the Jamaican medalists were the same as four nights ago -- Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won bronze in the 100 finished seventh in this one -- the Americans put a completely different trio on the stand.

Fred Kerley, Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell dominated the 100. This time, it was Lyles, Bednarek, the Olympic silver medalist, and Knighton, who is now the youngest individual sprint medalist in worlds track history.

Former University of Arkansas All-American Shafiqua Maloney, competing for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, ran 2:03 in the preliminaries of the 800 meters and did not advance to the semifinals.

Arkansas sophomore NCAA champion Britton Wilson and her training partner in Fayetteville, Shamier Little, will run for the U.S. in the 400-meter hurdles final tonight.

Andrew Irwin, an NCAA champion for the Razorbacks from Mount Ida competing for the U.S., will go in the pole vault qualifying round tonight.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports writer Bob Holt contributed to this report.

