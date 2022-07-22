Police beat: Man jailed on gun and drug charges

Man jailed on gun and drug charges

Sherwood police SWAT officers and North Little Rock police arrested a man early Wednesday who reportedly had four guns illegally, two of which were stolen, among other charges, according to an arrest report.

Police served a search and seizure warrant around 6 a.m. at the Carnelian Street residence of Jason McDonald, 37, in Sherwood, leading them to arrest McDonald.

Officers found the guns, as well as suspected marijuana and Ecstasy, the report states.

McDonald is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He is charged with eight felonies -- two counts of theft by receiving of a firearm and one each of possession of a firearm by a certain person, simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, unauthorized use of another's property, fleeing in a vehicle, possession of Schedule I or II drugs, possession of marijuana and maintaining a drug premises.

Some of the charges stemmed from previous Sherwood warrants. McDonald was held in the Pulaski county jail Thursday evening on no bail per the instructions of Sherwood District Court Judge Bruce Hale, the report notes.