



• Michelle Obama will publish a book this fall, "The Light We Carry," in which she reflects upon her experiences and shares insights on navigating an increasingly stressful world. It's the former first lady's first entirely new work since the 2018 release of her acclaimed blockbuster "Becoming," which has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide, surpassing the sales of any memoir by a previous first lady or modern president, including her husband, former President Barack Obama. "I've learned it's OK to recognize that self-worth comes wrapped in vulnerability, and that what we share as humans on this earth is the impulse to strive for better, always and no matter what," Michelle Obama writes in the book's introduction, included in Thursday's announcement by the Random House Publishing Group and its imprint Crown. "We become bolder in brightness. If you know your light, you know yourself. You know your own story in an honest way. In my experience, this type of self-knowledge builds confidence, which in turn breeds calmness and an ability to maintain perspective, which leads, finally, to being able to connect meaningfully with others -- and this to me is the bedrock of all things." A spokesperson declined to discuss financial terms for "The Light We Carry." Crown will publish the 336-page book Nov. 15 and has announced a first printing of 2.75 million copies for the United States and Canada. It will come out simultaneously in 27 other countries in 14 languages.

• A Puerto Rico court has "archived" a restraining order issued against superstar Ricky Martin, meaning the case was closed, a judicial spokesperson said Thursday. "The petitioner ceased his claims voluntarily ... no further procedures are required," the spokesperson said. A judge had issued a restraining order against the Puerto Rican singer early this month. It was filed under the U.S. territory's domestic violence law, but police didn't provide details. Martin said recently in a tweet that the order was based on "completely false" allegations and that he would face the process "with the responsibility that characterizes me." His legal team said Thursday, "Just as we anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court." The lawyers added, "This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. ... We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career." Martin is expected to perform with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl today and Saturday.





Ricky Martin poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 75th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)





