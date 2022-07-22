E-truck-maker sets first dealer in state

Electric delivery truck maker Envirotech Vehicles on Thursday named Jonesboro-based DaVinci Innovations as its first dealer in Arkansas.

"Envirotech is proud to be pushing the transportation industry towards the future of greener technology as we announce DVI [DaVinci Innovations] as our first Arkansas-based dealer," said Envirotech Chief Executive Officer Phillip Oldridge. "The days of going to dealerships to purchase vehicles continue to become less prevalent in the industry, and we are excited to see how DVI's entirely online system will help enhance buyer experience and make purchasing our heavy-duty, fully-electric vehicles more convenient and accessible across the state."

DaVinci Innovations was created in 2022 by owner Guy Pardew, a news release said. Envirotech customers will be able to view inventory and make purchases through DaVinci's website. New vehicles will be shipped directly from Envirotech's factory in Osceola.

"We are thrilled to be accommodating both the federal and state government's demand for electric vehicles," Pardew said. "As a fully online electric vehicle dealer, we are proud to be embracing a quick and efficient way for businesses to find and purchase vehicles that meet their needs without having to visit a dealership."

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

State's milk output falls 35% in quarter

Milk production in Arkansas dropped 35% in the second quarter of 2022, compared with the same period a year ago, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Arkansas' dairy cows produced 11 million pounds of milk in April through June period, down from 17 million pounds from the second quarter of 2021. The state's first quarter 2022 milk production was down 24% compared to last year. A gallon of milk weighs 8.6 pounds.

Dairy cows in Arkansas numbered 4,500 head, down from 5,000 head in the same period last year but unchanged when compared with the first quarter of 2022.

U.S. milk production was 56.3 billion pounds in the second quarter, down about 1% from 56.8 billion pounds a year ago. The average number of dairy cows was 9.4 million head, down from 9.5 million a year ago.

-- John Magsam

Index inches up 2.89 to end day at 760.64

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 760.64, up 2.89.

"The S&P 500 index closed above the 50-day moving average for a third consecutive day as the market was led by the consumer discretionary and health care sectors as companies continue to report quarterly earnings," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.