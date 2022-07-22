NLR defensive end picked for All-American Bowl

Football prospects aspire to play in one of the major All American games as senior sand University of Arkansas defensive end commitment Quincy Rhodes will end his high school career doing just that.

Rhodes, 6-7, 260 pounds, of North Little Rock, was invited Tuesday to play in the prestigious All-American Bowl at San Antonio on Jan. 7.

"I pray for days like this," Rhodes said of his selection. "The next and final goal is to win state [title]. I just hope to have a good year just in general, but the last big goal is to win state."

Rhodes started turning heads with his size and speed during his sophomore season while playing linebacker and defensive end at Jacksonville. He transferred to North Little Rock, where he had played as a freshman, after his junior season.

"I definitely matured mentally and physically," Rhodes said. "I just started working harder and dedicated myself more to the game, so everything is just really showing up now."

Rhodes is rated a 3-star by three major recruiting services, while 247sports has him as a 4-star recruit. ESPN is expected to release an update on the 2023 rankings soon and Rhodes is a candidate to improve his ranking.

Charging Wildcats Coach Randy Sandefur is high on Rhodes.

"His ceiling is very high," Sandefur said. "Slowly but surely Quincy is understanding that."

Rhodes has a 320-pound bench press, 450-pound squat and a 280-pound power clean.

"He's really coachable. He's strong, too," he said. "He's one of our top lifters in our weight room."

Sandefur said he plans to maximize the unique talents of Rhodes this season.

"We're going put him out at tight end," Sandefur said. "You got a guy like that with those type of tools standing on your sideline, we're not going to do that."

When Rhodes committed to the Hogs on Feb. 15, he did so over scholarship offers from Arkansas State, Memphis and Jackson State. He most likely would've added many other offers had he not made an early decision.

"I believe it would've picked up if I didn't commit," he said. "I've definitely had a few other colleges hit me up."

Despite his commitment, Florida State, Missouri, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, TCU and others have continued to reach out to Rhodes, who seems pleased with his decision to be a Razorback.

"It's definitely a dream come true," Rhodes said. "I'm just blessed and thankful that they offered me and I'm able to play ball for them eventually. Just to be able to put on for my home state and be a part of a big foundation."

Rhodes also said he and Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams have developed a nice bond.

"That's my guy," Rhodes said. "We laugh and joke. We're always laughing and he's always keeping me updated. He and I have a real good relationship."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

VIDEO ONLINE

Quincy Rhodes highlights

arkansasonline.com/722rhodes/

Quincy Rhodes





