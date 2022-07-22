Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Todd Norman, 33, of Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with drug trafficking. Norman was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Kyle Stirewalt, 36, of 315 Turf Lane in Carl Junction, Mo., was arrested Wednesday in connection with robbery. Stirewalt was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Maurice Evans, 31, of 579 Moan Place in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Evans was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Mateo Duran-Campos, 26, of 1275 N. Izard Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Duran-Campos was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

• Austin Baty, 30, of 1121 Division St. in Prairie Grove, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Baty was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Donnie Watson, 42, of 22980 Arkansas 303 North in Hindsville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Watson was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.