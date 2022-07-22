FOOTBALL

Murray's deal worth $230M

The drama is over and the decision is in: Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have made a long-term commitment to each other with a new contract that would keep the quarterback in the desert through the 2028 season. The two-time Pro Bowl selection was taken with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma after he won the Heisman Trophy and has largely delivered in his quest to make the Cardinals a better franchise. The team announced the new contract on Thursday. ESPN reported that the contract could be worth $230.5 million, with $160 million guaranteed. Murray, 24, completed nearly 67% of his passes through 46 career games for 11,480 yards and 70 touchdowns while rushing for 1,786 yards and 20 TDs.

GOLF

Two share 3M Open lead

Scott Piercy shot a 6-under 65 to share the 3M Open lead with Sungjae Im after the first round Thursday. Tony Finau was two strokes back, with three near misses of birdie putts over his last four holes, along with Brice Garnett, Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo and Tom Hoge. On a dry, windy, 86-degree day at the TPC Twin Cities in suburban Minneapolis, the course's penchant for producing low scores held up once again. Playing in the second group of the day off the first tee, Piercy made 151 feet worth of putts. He birdied four of the first five holes on his back nine. The 43-year-old Piercy, who led the 3M Open in 2019 by two strokes after the first round, is one of several on-the-fringe players in the field this year seeking a late-season lift in the FedEx Cup race. Piercy arrived in Minnesota in 138th place, with the cut for the playoffs at 125 and two events left after this to qualify. Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth is tied for eighth place after a 3-under 68. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) is at 4-over 75. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) shot a 5-over 76.

Slimy round for Korda

Nelly Korda is just trying to enjoy herself at the Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France, after a four-month injury layoff that has given her more perspective about her golf. Not that she felt so great taking a shot while standing barefoot in a slimy lake. "I've never done anything like that and I must say, it was really gross," Korda said about her adventure at No. 18 midway through an 7-under 64 that left her a stroke behind first-round leader Ayaka Furue on Thursday in the fourth major of 2022. Korda's approach shot at the par-5 18th hole ended up rolling down a bank on the front right of the green and into the water. Her caddie ran up to the green and saw it was possible to make contact with the ball, so Korda removed her golf shoes, waded into the lake, and splashed out to the edge of the green. Korda went on to make par. The American shot her lowest round of the year, continuing her impressive comeback after time out following surgery on a blood clot in her arm. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) is at 1-under 70. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) posted a 1-over 72.

Waring's 63 ties record

Paul Waring tied the course record by shooting 9-under 63 to take a two-stroke lead in the first round of the Cazoo Classic on the European tour on Thursday. The 37-year-old Englishman holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle at the par-5 17th and then birdied the last at Hillside in Southport, northern England, to shoot his best round of a year that has seen him miss the cut in five of 11 events on tour. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles turned in a 3-over 75.

BASEBALL

D-backs demote Keuchel

Former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks after four ineffective outings. The 34-year-old Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) hoped to resurrect his career with the D-backs after signing on June 7 but struggled with an 0-2 record and 9.64 ERA, giving up 20 earned runs over 18 2/3 innings. The left-hander was released by the Chicago White Sox in May after going 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA during the first two months of the year. Keuchel was the 2015 AL Cy Young winner while with the Houston Astros after going 20-8 with a 2.43 ERA. He's also a two-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner.

Giants sign Rosenthal

Right-handed reliever Trevor Rosenthal signed a $4.5 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. Rosenthal has a chance to pitch in the majors for the first time since 2020. He will be on the injured list with a hamstring strain initially. He has the potential to earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for big league games pitched. The 32-year-old Rosenthal received an $11 million, one-year contract from Oakland before the 2021 season but never pitched. He had surgery for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome in April that year and underwent surgery for a torn right hip labrum last July. Rosenthal went 1-0 with a 1.90 ERA with 11 saves over 23 2/3 innings for the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres in 2020.

TENNIS

French teen advances

French teenager Diane Parry beat second-seeded Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday to reach her first tour-level quarterfinal at the Palermo (Sicily) Ladies Open. It was the 19-year-old Parry's third career win against a top-50 player.