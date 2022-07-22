Office building in Rogers sells for $65M

Dallas-based Cawley Partners has sold a three-story office building in Rogers to Little Rock's Tempus Realty Partners in a $65 million deal, according to recent news releases.

The property at 4909 W. Magnolia St. is fully leased to Transplace in a 16-year deal and serves aS its regional operations center. It's the first acquisition of the Tempus Evergreen Fund, a private real-estate investment fund.

"This property is an excellent fit for Tempus Evergreen's objectives of long-term growth and income from top tier assets," Dan Andrews, Tempus Realty Partners chief executive officer, said in a statement.

A story by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in July 2021 highlighting Transplace said a subsidiary of Texas-based Uber Freight was moving into the building.