Officials seek missing Ohio man

The Jefferson County sheriff's office is looking for a missing man from Ohio.

William Robert Price, 53, was last seen in Strasburg, Ohio. There is an immediate concern for the health and welfare of Price, who is believed to be traveling to Arkansas from Ohio, according to a news release.

He is described as a white male and may be driving a white 2021 GMC Sierra with Ohio license plate number JKY 9581.

Anyone with information on Price's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Jefferson County sheriff's office at (870) 541-5351, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or the nonemergency dispatch number at (870) 541-5300 outside normal operating hours of the sheriff's administrative office. Emails can be sent to sheriff.lwoods@jeffcoso.org .