100 years ago

July 22, 1922

• Fred L. Page, sales manager for the Arkansas Cotton Growers' Co-operative Association, left Friday night for New York, from where he will sail for England, to make arrangements for exporting the association's cotton. He will visit England and France and will be gone about a month. Mr. Page said before leaving that he is sure that he will be able to establish marketing connections in both countries. On his recent trip to the East, he made arrangements with New York exporters, who have connections in Germany, Japan, and Spain. In New York, Mr. Page, by special invitation, will have an interview with officials of the American Thread Company. On his return, Mr. Page will visit the manufacturing centers of the Southeast to make arrangements for the marketing of the association's cotton. When these arrangements are completed, Mr. Page believes that he will be well prepared to begin the marketing of the association's cotton.

50 years ago

July 22, 1972

• Crimes reported to the police in North Little Rock declined slightly during the first six months of 1972 compared with the total reported during the same period in 1971, according to unofficial tabulations based on reports sent by the North Little Rock police to the FBI. ... Overall, 1,290 incidents of crime were reported in the first six months of 1972, compared with 1,319 during the same period in 1971.

25 years ago

July 22, 1997

LUXORA -- The kitchen counters and cabinets of the First Baptist Church in Luxora are burned black, the fellowship hall has a foul odor and the Sunday school is smoke-damaged. The church was intentionally set aflame Saturday night, one of three Mississippi County churches within 20 miles of each other set on fire over the weekend. Investigators believe all three fires were the random work of arsonists, but don't know if they were set by the same people. The First Baptist Church fire was reported around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. The Princess Chapel Church, outside Luxora on Arkansas 120, and the Church of Christ in Joiner were set aflame sometime Sunday.

10 years ago

July 22, 2012

IMBODEN -- Lawrence County sheriff deputies arrested a man 11 minutes after authorities said he robbed the Citizens Bank at Imboden on Friday, Sheriff Jody Dotson said. Police arrested Randall Morris of Ravenden after a teller called police at 2:56 p.m. Friday to report that the bank had been robbed. The teller gave a description of the robber and said he drove away in a white car. A bank camera video of the robbery showed that the robber did not use a weapon, Dotson said. He jumped over a counter and "started grabbing cash," Dotson said. A deputy who was near the bank at the time spotted a car matching the getaway vehicle's description and stopped it at 3:07 p.m. in Ravenden, Dotson said. Authorities arrested Morris and found a "large sum of money" in the car, Dotson said.