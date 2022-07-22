Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police search for husband of De Queen woman found dead in tent

by Texarkana Gazette | Today at 11:03 a.m.
Police tape

Police are looking for the husband of a De Queen woman whose body was found in a tent in Oklahoma.

Melissa Mussett, 50, of De Queen, Ark., was discovered dead in the woods June 30, according to the Broken Bow Police Department.

Police said they believe Melissa's husband, 43-year-old Brian Mussett of Idabel, Okla., has information relevant to the investigation.

Brian Mussett stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has ties to Idabel and Valliant, Okla., as well as the De Queen area, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information on Mussett's whereabouts to call the Broken Bow Police Department at (580) 583-3310.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT