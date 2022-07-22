Proposal could alter football conferences

The Classification and Competitive Equity Factor will make its long-awaited debut in all of Arkansas high school athletics when the 2022-23 season begins in a few days.

But the current version may not last that long for the state's football teams if a proposal is passed during the Arkansas Activities Association's annual meeting with the governing body Tuesday in Little Rock.

Proposal No. 1 will make significant changes in the way football teams will be placed in their respective classifications, beginning with the 2024-25 school year. It was formed by the state's Activity District 5 -- an area that includes the schools in Conway, Faulkner, Garland, Grant, Hot Spring, Lonoke, Perry, Pulaski, Saline and Van Buren counties.

"Schools are like anybody else -- they want to do what they think is best for their school," AAA Executive Director Lance Taylor said. "And we understand that.

"Any time you're dealing with classifications, there's going to be somebody who is the largest school, and they're going to be happy. Then there will be somebody in that classification -- no matter if it's 16, 32, 48, 64 or what -- they will be the smallest school, and they won't like that. But we know we have to do what's best for all schools."

The current Classification and Competition Equity Factor guidelines allow each classification to be filled to their allotment with public schools, and those are split into their respective conferences in each sport. Non-public schools are then added to those classifications based on size and their success over a four-year span in each sport and placed in the closest possible conference.

This led to more conferences having more than the usual eight teams, and those with nine teams would have to deal with open dates in conference play. The additions of Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Christian and Little Rock Catholic to the Class 6A ranks gave that classification 19 teams and eventually led to nine teams in the 6A-West and 10 teams in the 6A-Central.

"The big issue is having an odd number of teams," Greenwood football Coach Chris Young said. "Our conference drew for bye weeks. If your team has the Week 10 bye week, then if you're fortunate enough to be in the top two seeds, you would have a first-round bye in the playoffs. That would be 21 days between games.

"We drew our bye in Week 6, and I really don't want one. It's hard to go 14 days between games because it's hard to get back into rhythm. If you have injured players, it allows them to rest and take care of themselves, but in the Class 6A and 7A playoffs, those with byes have struggled sometimes and the lower-seeded teams end up winning."

Proposal No. 1, which must pass by a two-thirds majority vote, would allow the non-public schools to be placed in their respective classifications first. The remaining spots in each classification then would be filled by public schools based on enrollment, meaning a better chance of conferences having the usual eight teams and eliminating a lot of open dates.

The proposal, however, received a "do not pass" recommendation from the AAA board of directors by a 19-1 vote. Taylor pointed out that other conferences have dealt with an odd number of teams and open dates in previous years, including the 5A-South over the past two years when eStem moved up into Class 5A and didn't offer football.

"The board and the committee we put together to work on this were adamant about making this important for all sports," Taylor said. "It doesn't matter what the sport is; we should treat them all the same. You shouldn't single out one sport and treat it any different than the others because one sport is as important as the other.

"This is probably the fairest system the schools have come up with since we've been here, to tell you the truth. It's the same way in the states we studied -- Alabama, Missouri and a few others. They didn't have a separate plan for any sport."

Harding Academy was one of four non-public schools -- joining Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Christian and Shiloh Christian -- whose success over the past four seasons caused them to move up in classification. The Wildcats, who won the Class 3A football state title the past three seasons, will now compete in Class 4A and will be a member of the 4A-2 Conference.

The proposal wouldn't change anything for Harding Academy if it passes, so it becomes the least of football Coach Neil Evans' concerns.

"To be honest, I don't give it a ton of attention," Evans said last week as his team played in the Southwest Elite 7-on-7 Showcase at Shiloh Christian in Springdale. "I think nobody really knows what the answer is. I do think there will be some growing pains and part of this where we'll look back in three years and wonder why did we do that. But it doesn't help us be a better football team."

"There is some fluid, moving parts to all of this. As time goes on, hopefully we can move on to a system that's pretty sleek and one that can produce whatever it is they are looking for. There's not a perfect way because you're dealing with people, and you're dealing with systems that are created by people."