Russellville man dies after ejected from vehicle during crash

A Russellville man died after he was ejected from a vehicle during a crash in Yell County that injured two other people, according to officials.

According to a report from the Arkansas State Police, Michael Motley, 65, was ejected from the vehicle when it left a roadway in Dardanelle at about 7:40 p.m. on July 14, and hit a culvert, causing the car to flip.

Motley died Sunday of his injuries, according to Lt. Johnny Frank with the Yell County sheriff's office.

The driver of the vehicle, Daniel Brinkley, 25, of Russellville, and another passenger, 26-year-old Dayton Jackson of Dardanelle, were also injured during the wreck, according to the report. All three were taken to the River Valley Medical Center for treatment.

The weather was clear and the road was dry, according to a report.