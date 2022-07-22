Sentenced to prison in child porn case, North Little Rock man says arrest stopped his downward spiral

A North Little Rock man sentenced to 16 years, 5 months in prison for attempted production of child pornography praised the FBI agent responsible for his arrest after a 4½-month sting operation in 2019 as "an angel," crediting his arrest and prosecution with pulling him out of a years-long downward spiral rooted in childhood trauma.

Michael Welch, 38, was arrested July 16, 2019, following the sting operation which got underway after Welch responded to an online classified advertisement posted by FBI Agent Aaron Hurst. On Oct. 25, 2021, Welch pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker.

Court records indicated that Welch responded to the online classified posted Feb. 26. 2019, using language commonly associated with individuals seeking children for sexual purposes. Over the course of the online conversations Welch first requested, then later demanded that he receive video of Hurst raping what Welch believed to be Hurst's 8-year-old daughter. On July 15, 2019, records said, Welch sent Hurst a video of a man exposing himself to what appeared to be a minor female, telling Hurst she was 10-years-old. FBI agents arrested Welch the following day.

On Thursday, Baker's courtroom was packed with Welch's family members and supporters as he was escorted in by federal marshals and seated next to his attorney, Jeffrey Rosenzweig. Seated opposite was Hurst and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant, who prosecuted the case.

As she reviewed the case, Baker noted that the statutory prison sentence for the offense ranged from a minimum 15 years in prison to a maximum of 30 years. Under U.S. Sentencing Guidelines for the offense and factors noted in a presentencing report prepared by the U.S. Probation Office, the recommended punishment ranged from 17½ years to 21 years, 10 months in prison.

Testifying as a character witness on her husband's behalf, Erin Welch, reading from a prepared statement, told Baker of the trauma her family had experienced since her husband's arrest, but said Welch had made a profound turnaround in the past three years.

"Rather than hiding behind his shame," she said, "Michael received God in his brokenness. He moved beyond feeling sorry and regretful to genuine repentance and restitution, taking on full responsibility for his actions."

Repentance, she said, "unlike remorse and sorrow, is a much deeper, permanent life change in moral and spiritual commitment." She concluded her testimony with a reading of Psalm 126 from the Bible.

Rosenzweig, asking for a downward variance to the mandatory minimum 15 year sentence called for in the federal statutes, pointed out the nearly full courtroom gallery as evidence of his client's support. He said during the last three years that he has represented Welch he had observed the same change in his client.

"Under the circumstances," he said, "15 years is a sufficient sentence to meet the aims of justice."

In a tearful and halting statement, Welch said he accepted responsibility for his actions and understood that he would be sentenced to a long prison term. He said the roots of his addiction to child pornography stretched back well into his childhood but said the choices he made were his and his alone.

"Whenever I was 5-years-old I was molested as a child by a kid that lived down the street and I kept that secret my whole life. I never told anybody and I never told my parents," he said. "I have no one but myself to blame for that. It was my choice not to speak up and I lived my life with that."

Even after getting married and starting a family, Welch said, he clung to his secret life until, five years ago, the suicide of his brother sent him into a downward spiral.

"I was drinking a lot and I just knew, one night, that I had to change. I had to do something but I couldn't do it myself," he said. "I prayed just a real simple prayer. I said God, change me, and he sent Aaron Hurst into my life and honestly, I consider him to be an angel."

Then, looking toward Hurst, who was sitting across the courtroom at the prosecution table, Welch continued.

"I couldn't have done this on my own and so, honestly, I thank you from the bottom of my heart," he told the FBI agent. "It's not the way I would have answered it myself but I could not change on my own."

Bryant, citing the seriousness of the offense, objected to a variance, saying that Welch's remorse aside, his conduct during nearly five months of online exchanges with Hurst indicated the appropriateness of the guideline calculation.

"Beginning in February through July the defendant asked Agent Hurst on multiple occasions to rape his daughter and to film it," Bryant said. "I know there's an argument, as there is in all of these cases, that there was no real victim but he didn't know that. He thought there was a real child on the other end of that conversation, a real 8-year-old girl and he continued to ask her father to sexually exploit her."

After a half-hour recess to consider the matter, Baker sentenced Welch to serve 195 months in prison, halfway between the statutory minimum of 180 months and the bottom end of the guideline range of 210 months. She said part of her decision was based upon Welch's history, including his childhood molestation, alcohol abuse and his brother's suicide, and part was based on the offense conduct.

"I look at the nature of the language used, I look at the demands made on the agent, I look at all of that in considering this offense," Baker said. "I don't think this is a statutory minimum case."