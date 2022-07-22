Simmons 2Q profit posts drop





Simmons First National Corp. reported sagging profitability in a second-quarter earnings announcement Thursday, with bank officials noting that net income dropped to $27.5 million compared with $74.9 million a year ago caused by merger-related expenses from the bank's acquisition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. in early April.

Simmons recorded earnings per share of 21 cents for the quarter ended June 30, down from 69 cents over the same period last year. However, adjusted earnings per share – excluding the one-time costs – reached 52 cents and beat Wall Street's consensus of 49 cents.

Bank officials emphasized Thursday that deposits, revenue and loans increased in the quarter and expenses were held in check as Simmons moves to take advantage of the high-growth Texas markets it acquired.

"Our strategy of restructuring our loan portfolio over the past two years not only diversified the risk profile but also established capacity which should provide the foundation for additional loan and revenue growth, which is evident in our loan pipeline and unfunded commitments," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer George Makris said in the earnings announcement.

"Our liquidity is solid, and our capital is strong. We are growing in all markets as demonstrated by the addition of nearly 2,000 new business deposit accounts in the quarter."

One-time expenses from the merger "are not a reflection of our ongoing results," Chief Financial Officer Jay Brogdon said, pointing to "very strong loan growth" in the quarter that boosted earnings per share. Total loans in the quarter were $15.1 million when including Spirit and $12.8 million excluding the acquired properties. Simmons reported total loans of $11.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Revenue increased to $225.4 million in the second quarter, up 19.5% from $188.5 million the same period a year ago. At the same time, the bank said adjusted non-interest expense increased 9%. "Those to me were the key drivers of our [earnings per share] this quarter," Brogdon said. "We had strong revenue growth that outpaced expense growth meaningfully."

Adjusted net revenue excluding the merger costs was $88.1 million compared with $74.6 million in the second quarter last year.

Investors and analysts have been scrutinizing bank earnings in the second quarter for signs of an impending economic slowdown or recession in the second half of the year. Simmons officials noted Thursday they see no indications of conditions that would zap growth or increase loan losses.

"Our credit metrics improved across the board this quarter," Brogdon said. "We are fully aware of the uncertainty out there in the market and it's not lost on us but there's nothing in our loan portfolio today signaling any kind of cracks in the foundation. Everything looks very good."

Makris said the Spirit acquisition has bolstered the bank's asset quality and Simmons is positioned with sufficient reserves to handle any economic challenges. "Our asset quality improved and what we put on the books from Spirit of Texas was good asset quality," he said. "We feel very good about the way we have managed the protection in case of an economic downturn."

Loans in the second quarter were up 7% from the first three months of the year with growth in a range of sectors from agriculture to consumer loans to commercial and industrial lending. Bank officials are projecting that trend will continue.

"We really like the diversification that we saw," Chief Banking Officer Matt Reddin told the analysts, noting the bank will take a conservative approach in a rising-interest-rate environment. "I do think we're going to continue with steady loan growth over the next two quarters."

Simmons repurchased 2 million shares of stock in the quarter as part of a $175 million buyback authorization approved by its board.

The bank is poised for continued growth, according to Makris, who pointed to Simmons strategy of adding markets rich with potential such as the Spirit purchase and two acquisition in key Memphis and Nashville markets in 2021. "When you take a look at our footprint today, the potential for organic revenue growth in all of our business lines is a great multi-year opportunity," he added.

Simmons stock closed Thursday at $22.14 cents, up 3 cents. The company operates 230 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.





Graphs showing Simmons First National second quarter information.





