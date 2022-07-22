BASEBALL

Hussein signs independent contract

Former University of Arkansas-Little Rock infielder Jorden Hussein has signed a contract with the Lake Erie Crushers of the independent Frontier League.

Hussein started 50 of 51 games for the Trojans last season, batting .302 with 12 doubles, 1 triple, 26 runs scored and 24 RBI. He also had a .379 slugging percentage and .363 on-base percentage. Defensively, Hussein converted 224 of 233 total chances, which was good for a .961 fielding percentage, and led the team with 134 assists.

The Crushers, headquartered in Avon, Ohio, are one of eight teams in the West Division of the Frontier League. They are 27-30 this season and are tied for fifth place in the division after the league's All-Star break.

-- Todd J. Pearce

MOTOR SPORTS

ASCS Speedweek hits Batesville, I-30

The American Sprint Car Series' Sizzlin' Summer Speedweek will be at Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove and Little Rock's I-30 Speedway tonight and Saturday night, respectively.

The seven-race mini-tour began Thursday night at Tulsa Speedway. Entering that event, Blake Hahn of Sapulpa, Okla., led the series point standings by 36 points over Jason Martin of Lincoln, Neb. Oklahoma City's Wayne Johnson was 42 points behind Hahn and Garet Williamson of Columbia, Mo., was 43 points back in fourth.

Benton's Tim Crawley, a three-time series national champion, was in sixth place. Landon Crawley, Tim's 14-year-old son, was eighth.

For tonight's event at Batesville, the gates open at 5:30 p.m., hot laps are scheduled for 7:15 p.m. and racing starts at 8 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $20, children 6-11 get in for $10 and kids 5 and under get in free.

On Saturday at I-30, gates open at 4:30 p.m., hot laps are at 6:45 p.m. and racing begins at 7:30 p.m. The Comp Cams Super Dirt Series for late models will also compete, as will the track's IMCA stock car division. Grandstand admission is $20 and children 12 and under get in free.

From there, the series will continue Wednesday at Caney, Kan., on Thursday at Park City, Kan., Friday at Sapulpa, Okla., and Saturday at Salina, Okla.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU's Gerwig completes coaching staff

Arkansas State University Coach Brian Gerwig announced the completion of his coaching staff Thursday with the hiring of Jordan Coomes.

Coomes joins Gerwig's staff after spending the 2021 season at Jacksonville State as an assistant coach. She is Gerwig's second hire of the offseason after Alicia Roth was hired in April as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.

Last season, Coomes tutored the ASUN Conference Setter of the Year, Lexie Libs, and helped the Gamecocks to a 25-7 overall record with a 13-3 finish in league play. Jacksonville State captured the ASUN West Division title and reached the conference tournament final, while its 25 wins were the most since 2009.

ASU begins the 2022 volleyball season Aug. 26 at home with the A-State Invitational.

GOLF

Pair knocked out of U.S. Girls Junior Amateur

Grace Kilcrease of Springdale was eliminated Thursday in the Round of 16 at the U.S. Girls Junior Amateur at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Ky.

Kilcrease, the 31st seed, lost 3 and 2 to 18th-seeded Sara Im of Duluth, Ga.

Earlier in the day, Kilcrease defeated Thienna Huynh, the No. 63 seed from Lilburn, Ga., 2 and 1.

Also Thursday, No. 24 seed Mackenzie Lee of North Little Rock lost 5 and 4 to ninth-seeded Justice Bosio of Australia.

Nichols, Huett in ASGA junior match play final

A year after losing in the final, Little Rock’s Anna Kate Nichols will appear in her third straight Arkansas State Golf Association Junior Match Play final today.

Nichols, a junior at Pulaski Academy, routed Russellville’s Susanna Manns 6 and 4 in a Thursday morning semifinal at Eagle Hill Golf & Athletic Club in Little Rock. The victory sent her to the final against Hot Springs’ Maggie Huett, a rematch of their 2021 quarterfinal that Nichols won 3 and 1.

Although neither girl claimed medalist honors in Tuesday’s qualifying round — Jonesboro native Caroline Hughes topped the nine-player field at 1-over par 73 — Huett edged Hughes on Thursday in a semifinal she never trailed over the final 12 holes.

Both players will be looking for their first junior match play crown in a final that is set to start at approximately 8:30 a.m.

On the boys’ side, there will be a new champion after Rogers’ Conner Guthrie knocked off Cabot’s Carson Stephens 3 and 2 in the quarterfinals Wednesday. He’ll meet Luke Hanson of Maumelle in one of two semifinals.

Fayetteville’s Landon Lawson needed only 27 holes to get through his two Wednesday matches and will play Cabot’s Jacob Knowlton in today’s other semifinal.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services