Super Quiz: Books

1. "James and the Giant ----------"
2. "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. --------"
3. "A Farewell to --------"
4. "The Wind in the --------------"
5. "The Lion, the Witch and the ----------------"
6. "Harry Potter and the Goblet of --------"
7. "Far from the Madding ----------"
8. "The Turn of the ----------"
9. "A Room with a --------"
ANSWERS:
1. Peach; Roald Dahl
2. Hyde; Robert Louis Stevenson
3. Arms; Ernest Hemingway
4. Willows; Kenneth Grahame
5. Wardrobe; C.S. Lewis
6. Fire; J.K. Rowling
7. Crowd; Thomas Hardy
8. Screw; Henry James
9. View; E.M. Forster