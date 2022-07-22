Super Quiz: Books

1. "James and the Giant ----------"

2. "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. --------"

3. "A Farewell to --------"

4. "The Wind in the --------------"

5. "The Lion, the Witch and the ----------------"

6. "Harry Potter and the Goblet of --------"

7. "Far from the Madding ----------"

8. "The Turn of the ----------"

9. "A Room with a --------"

ANSWERS:

1. Peach; Roald Dahl

2. Hyde; Robert Louis Stevenson

3. Arms; Ernest Hemingway

4. Willows; Kenneth Grahame

5. Wardrobe; C.S. Lewis

6. Fire; J.K. Rowling

7. Crowd; Thomas Hardy

8. Screw; Henry James

9. View; E.M. Forster