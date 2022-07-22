Talking Tiger









Fourth in a series previewing SEC football teams.

ATLANTA -- Barrett Banister, who joined the Missouri football team as a walk-on in 2017, found himself making the rounds at SEC Media Days earlier this week.

Banister, a sixth-year senior slot receiver from Fayetteville, was among three players to represent the Tigers at the SEC's annual preseason gabfest along with defensive back Manuel Martinez and defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire.

"I think if you would have talked to 16- or 17-year-old Barrett and told him that he was going to be representing the University of Missouri at SEC Media Days, he wouldn't have believed you," Banister said. "Being here is a dream come true for me."

Among the interviews Banister did were with broadcasters from CBS, ESPN and the SEC Network. He and Rick Neuheisel, the former coach at Colorado and Washington, talked about possibly playing a round of golf together.

"It's pretty crazy after fighting for your life trying to get someone on the team to know your name," Banister said of beginning his college career as an obscure walk-on and then finding himself in the media spotlight. "It's such an honor for me to come and be an ambassador and a leader for this university.

"I'm so blessed and grateful for all the people that have poured themselves into me and helped give me an opportunity to be here. I seriously can't thank enough all of my teammates, family, high school coaches and college coaches I've had for helping mold me.

"I hope my presence here is a thank-you and an honor to them."

Eli Drinkwitz, who grew up in Alma and is going into his third season as Missouri's coach, said picking Banister to help represent the Tigers at SEC Media Days was deserved considering his long-time contributions to the program.

"Barrett obviously has been a great example of what it means to be a Missouri Tiger and develop and play a key role not only on the field, but in the locker room," Drinkwitz said. "Barrett has been a guy that's dependable, hard working.

"One of the things we challenged him in his leadership, it's not just enough for you to do all the right things, you need to bring other people with you.

"I think Barrett has been able to do that, become a vocal leader where he challenges other guys to buy into the vision we have moving forward.

"That was why it was an easy ask to have him come here."

Banister, who redshirted as a true freshman, has 93 career receptions for 812 yards.

"I'm cautiously optimistic I'll get over 100 catches," he said with a smile. "That would be awesome."

Taylor Powell, Banister's quarterback at Fayetteville High School and a Missouri scholarship signee in 2017, helped him get a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Tigers -- meaning he was assured of a roster spot when he reported for preseason camp.

Banister had hoped to be a preferred walk-on at the University of Arkansas, but Bret Bielema, the Razorbacks' coach from 2013-17, instead offered him a chance to try out the following spring.

"That just wasn't something I was looking to do," Banister said last season. "I thought I had proven in high school football that I was a good enough player and deserved a preferred walk-on spot."

Barry Odom, going into his third season as Arkansas' defensive coordinator, was Missouri's coach from 2016-19.

"After Arkansas turned me down, I went to Taylor and said, 'Hey, will you just text Coach Odom my film and see if he will give me a shot to walk on?' " Banister said. "And literally five minutes later, Coach Odom texted me and said, 'We want to have you come up for a visit.'

"It's incredible how that worked out."

Odom put Banister on scholarship in 2018.

"Coach Odom gave me the opportunity of a lifetime to be able to play in the SEC, play against teams that I grew up watching," Banister said. "I'll forever be grateful to him for that."

Banister helped Missouri and Odom beat Arkansas 24-14 in Little Rock in 2019. In 2020, he helped the Tigers beat Odom and the Razorbacks 50-48 in Columbia, Mo. He had six catches for 60 yards in each game.

Last season, Odom celebrated his birthday when Arkansas beat Missouri 34-17 in Fayetteville. Banister had one catch for 13 yards.

The Razorbacks play at Missouri on Nov. 25 -- the Friday after Thanksgiving -- this season.

"That will be the rubber match," Banister said of facing an Odom defense for the third time. "This is the final one for us.

"It's been a blast every single time we've played against them. They're a very well prepared, well coached defense."

Banister, who has a communications degree from Missouri and will complete a master's degree in sports management in December, is getting married on Saturday to Sarah Blumer.

"So this is kind of like his bachelor party here," Drinkwitz said of Banister's appearance at SEC Media Days.

A coaching career could be in Banister's future -- his grandfather, Harold Horton, and uncle, Tim Horton -- both played for the Razorbacks and became coaches who have been inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

But Banister said he hopes to have a shot to continue playing after his Missouri career ends.

"I've been successful in the SEC, and this is as close as you can get to the NFL," Banister said. "I don't think there's any reason I couldn't go there and be successful.

"I do a lot of things very, very well with my short area quickness and getting open and securing the catch, especially in third-down situations.

"I feel confident in my ability to get open against anyone. I definitely think I have a shot to keep playing after college."

Banister also said he eagerly accepted when Drinkwitz offered him the chance to return to Missouri this season.

"It was impossible to pass up another year at Missouri," Banister said. "I really just want to see this program take the next step and I'm really excited about playing and putting on a Missouri helmet one more time this season."

Banister said he continues to work with the motivation of a walk-on trying to earn a scholarship.

"I still want that chip on my shoulder," he said. "I love that mentality and that attitude, because I think that is what gets you places.

"Never being complacent and always working harder than the people next to you, I'm still abiding by that to this day."

Tigers at a glance

SCHEDULE

All times Central

Sept. 1 Louisiana Tech 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Kansas State 11 a.m.

Sept. 17 Abilene Christian 11 a.m.

Sept. 24 at Auburn* TBA

Oct. 1 Georgia* TBA

Oct. 8 at Florida* TBA

Oct. 22 Vanderbilt* TBA

Oct. 29 at South Carolina* TBA

Nov. 5 Kentucky* TBA

Nov. 12 at Tennessee* TBA

Nov. 19 New Mexico State TBA

Nov. 25 Arkansas* 2:30 p.m.

*SEC game

LAST SEASON 6-7, 3-5 (tie for fourth in SEC East)

COACH Eli Drinkwitz (11-12 in two seasons at Missouri, 23-13 in three seasons overall)

RETURNING STARTERS 14: Offense 6, Defense 8

KEY PLAYERS S Martez Manuel, DE Isaiah McGuire, FS Jaylon Carlies, WR Barrett Banister, OT Javon Foster, RB Elijah Young

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR Eli Drinkwitz

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR Blake Baker

SEC EAST TITLE SCENARIO

Drinkwitz and his assistant coaches have done a good job in recruiting, but not enough to close the gap much — if at all — on defending national champion Georgia. More realistic goals for Missouri are to play in a bowl game for the fourth consecutive season.

Missouri receiver Barrett Banister of Fayetteville celebrates after a first-down catch against Army in last year’s Armed Forces Bowl. Bannister, who got a chance to play for Missouri after not getting a preferred walk-on spot at Arkansas, is among the leaders for the Tigers this season. (AP file photo)





