Treasure, once hidden

Back in May, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission dedicated a scenic overlook in Desha County. It's located at the McCallie Access on the Mississippi River, a quick levee drive north of Arkansas City.

From a bird's-eye view, it wasn't a particularly extraordinary event, as events go. But a closer look reveals its significance in several ways.

The dedication officially named the overlook for former Gov. Mike Beebe, and it was championed by former state representative and House Speaker Robert Moore. Back when Democrats still held sway at the state Capitol--seems like much more than a decade ago--Speaker Moore and Gov. Beebe worked together on important conservation issues in and around the Delta, which the former has championed his entire adult life.

For Mr. Moore, the dedication was important to recognize Mr. Beebe's work as governor from 2007 to 2015. And it was significant for current Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson to be there and speak, acknowledging that work. After all, he followed Beebe's lead in supporting conservation efforts in southeast Arkansas.

Mr. Moore, now chairman of the Arkansas Highway Commission, told a reporter this spring that he laments what seems to be a general lack of statesmanship at the state and national levels. When he represented Arkansas City and Desha County in the state House, serving as speaker from 2011 to 2013, partisanship existed--Republicans and Democrats would passionately debate issues, he said. But they always managed to come together for the common-sense stuff that was good for Arkansas. Like measures to conserve our state's abundant natural resources.

The photos from the overlook dedication of the interaction between a former Democratic speaker, Democratic governor and the current Republican governor harken back to those days, he said, and remind of a certain mutual trust that no longer seems to stretch across the aisle.

The overlook dedication is significant for another reason. Citizen Moore envisions his hometown of Arkansas City as a tourist destination, possibly even a geotourism hotspot.

Once a thriving riverport that some historians believe may once have been home to as many as 10,000 residents, Arkansas City was devastated by the Great Flood of 1927. And as technology evolved, farm workers followed jobs to the cities. Though still the county seat, Arkansas City is home to roughly 450 today.

But Mr. Moore believes it's a hidden treasure just waiting to be discovered. Arkansas City sits at the southern end of the Delta Heritage Trail State Park. An ambitious project that was conceived in 1993 and is not yet complete, the trail currently entails about 45 miles of paved pathways for walkers and riders starting just south of Lexa in Phillips County and ending at Kate Adams Landing in Arkansas City.

When complete, the trail will span 73 miles and 887 acres of unspoiled primordial beauty. The trail corridor runs adjacent to the White River National Wildlife Refuge and offers 58 bridges, including majestic spans over the White and Arkansas rivers, and opportunities for wildlife viewing that state officials believe set the trail apart.

The last two years have seen significant public and private investments for the continued development of the trail. In January 2020, the Walton Family Foundation gave $20 million, and last fall the state received a federal grant of $20.5 million to help complete the project.

Future plans include an excursion train on abandoned Union Pacific rails through the middle part of the trail.

Mr. Moore says he is convinced that Arkansas City can serve as a gateway to the trail, to the adjacent Choctaw Wildlife Management Area, and the numerous hunting, fishing, hiking, riding and wildlife-viewing opportunities that abound in the immediate vicinity.

A bed-and-breakfast is open in town, another planned, and a local developer wants to turn the old Arkansas City opera house into a restaurant and live music venue. (The opera house was known as a place of ill repute back in the old steamboat days, and local legend has it that the good Lord used the '27 flood to turn it to the north so it would no longer face the Methodist church!)

The town's rich history alone is worth the trip. Robert Moore intends to make sure more people know about it.

In the meantime, there's a wonderful overlook just off the levee, along the trail about four miles north of town, where one truly could get lost conjuring up images of the paddle steamers of yore churning the big river.