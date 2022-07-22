Trump let riot rage, witnesses say





WASHINGTON -- With the Capitol siege raging, President Donald Trump poured "gasoline on the fire" by tweeting condemnation of Mike Pence's refusal to go along with his plan to stop the certification of Joe Biden's victory, former aides told the Jan. 6, 2021, investigating committee in a prime-time hearing Thursday night.

Earlier, an irate Trump demanded to be taken to the Capitol after his supporters had stormed the building, well aware of the deadly attack, but then returned to the White House and did nothing to call off the violence, despite appeals from family members and advisers, witnesses testified.

At the Capitol, the mob was chanting "Hang Mike Pence," testified Matt Pottinger, a deputy national security adviser to Trump, as the president tweeted his condemnation of his vice president.

A former White House official described as an employee with national security responsibilities told the committee that members of Pence's security detail feared for their lives.

The committee obscured the voice of the White House official, citing potential retribution. Before revealing the official's testimony, the panel presented 11 minutes of a National Security Council chat log, in which officials said Pence was "being pulled" from the House floor after a breach.

"Members of the VP detail at this time were starting to fear for their own lives," the official said. "There was a lot of yelling, a lot of very personal calls over the radio, so it was disturbing. I don't like talking about it, but there were calls to say goodbye to family members, so on and so forth. It was getting -- for whatever the reason was on the ground, the VP detail thought that this was about to get very ugly."

The official told the committee that Secret Service agents were reassuring one another and talking about bringing in enforcements over the radio. "But again, it was just chaos," he said. "It was just yelling."

The official said he entered the message about Secret Service at the Capitol into the National Security Council chat log because "if they're running out of options, and they're getting nervous, it sounds, like, that we came very close to either Service having to use lethal options or worse."

"At that point, I don't know. Is the VP compromised?" he said. "Is the detail -- like, I don't know. Like, we didn't have visibility, but if they're screaming and saying things like, 'Say goodbye the family,' like, the floor needs to know this is going to a whole 'nother level soon."

Pottinger said that when he saw Trump's tweet condemning Pence he immediately decided to resign, as did former White House aide Sarah Matthews, who described herself as a lifelong Republican but could not go along with what was going on. She was the witness who called the tweet "pouring gasoline on the fire."

Both Pottinger and Matthews submitted their resignations Jan. 6.

WATCHING TV

The hearing aimed to show a minute-by-minute accounting of Trump's actions that day and how rather than stop the violence, he watched it unfold on television at the White House. Trump left the stage at his "Stop the Steal" rally shortly after 1:10 p.m., after telling supporters to march to the Capitol, and some three hours later he issued a video address from the Rose Garden in which he told the rioters to "go home" but also praised them as "very special."

An irate Trump had demanded to be taken to the Capitol after the supporters he sent laid siege, knowing of the deadly attack and that some in the mob were armed, but refusing to call it off as they fought to reverse his election defeat, witnesses told the committee.

Trump had dispatched the crowd to Capitol Hill in heated rally remarks at the Ellipse behind the White House, and "within 15 minutes of leaving the stage, President Trump knew that the Capitol was besieged and under attack," said committee member Elaine Luria, D-Va.

She said the panel had received testimony confirming the previous account of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson of an altercation involving Trump as he insisted the Secret Service drive him to the Capitol.

Among the witnesses testifying Thursday in a recorded video was retired District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Mark Robinson, who told the committee that Trump knew of the weapons in the crowd but wanted to go regardless.

"The only description that I received was that the president was upset, and that he was adamant about going to the Capitol and that there was a heated discussion about that," Robinson said. The panel was told Trump was "irate."

Luria said Trump "did not call to issue orders. He did not call to offer assistance."

Of those who resigned, Luria said, "These are people who believed in the work they were doing, but didn't believe in the stolen election."

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., opened the hearing saying Trump as president did "everything in his power to overturn the election" he lost to Biden, including before and during the Capitol attack.

"He lied, he bullied, he betrayed his oath," Thompson charged.

'MOMENT OF RECKONING'

After months of work and weeks of hearings, committee co-chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said "the dam has begun to break" on revealing what happened that day, at the White House as well as the Capitol.

This was probably the last hearing of the summer, but the panel said it will resume in September as more witnesses and more information emerge.

"Our investigation goes forward," said Thompson, testifying remotely as he isolates after testing positive for covid-19. "There needs to be accountability."

The hearing room was packed, including with several police officers who fought off the mob that day. The panel explored the 187 minutes that Trump failed to act, arguing that the defeated president's claims about a stolen election and attempts to overturn Biden's victory fueled the attack and left the United States facing enduring questions about the resiliency of its democracy.

"A profound moment of reckoning for America," said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., another member of the committee.

With live testimony from two former White House aides, and excerpts from the committee's more than 1,000 interviews, the session adds a closing chapter to the past six weeks of hearings that at times have captivated the nation and provided a record for history.

Ahead of the hearing, the committee released a video of four former White House aides -- press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, security aide Gen. Keith Kellogg, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and executive assistant to the president Molly Michael -- testifying that Trump was in his private dining room with the TV on as the violence unfolded.

"Everyone was watching television," Kellogg said.

In what a retired federal judge testifying this summer called a constitutional crisis, "Donald Trump never picked up the phone that day to order his administration to help," Cheney said before the hearing.

"He did not call the military. His secretary of defense received no order. He did not call his attorney general. He did not talk to the Department of Homeland Security," Cheney said. "Mike Pence did all of those things; Donald Trump did not."

The hearing included outtakes of a Jan. 7 video that White House aides pleaded for Trump to make as a message of national healing. The footage shows how Trump struggled to condemn the mob.

Hutchinson, the former aide, has testified that Trump wanted to include language about pardoning the rioters in the speech, but White House lawyers advised against it. Trump reluctantly condemned the riot in a three-minute speech that night.

Trump has dismissed the hearings on social media and called much of the testimony fake.

PILING UP

As the panel continues collecting evidence and prepares to issue a preliminary report, it has amassed the most substantial public record to date of what led up to Americans attacking the seat of democracy.

While the committee cannot make criminal charges, the Justice Department is monitoring its work.

So far, more than 840 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. More than 330 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors. Of the more than 200 defendants to be sentenced, about 100 received prison terms.

What remains uncertain is whether Trump or the former president's top allies will face serious charges. No former president has ever been federally prosecuted by the Justice Department.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday that Jan. 6 is "the most wide-ranging investigation and the most important investigation that the Justice Department has ever entered into."

"We have to get this right," Garland said. "For people who are concerned, as I think every American should be, we have to do two things: We have to hold accountable every person who is criminally responsible for trying to overturn a legitimate election, and we must do it in a way filled with integrity and professionalism."

Five people died that day as Trump supporters battled the police in hand-to-hand combat. One officer has testified about how she was "slipping in other people's blood" as they tried to hold back the mob.

"The president didn't do very much but gleefully watch television during this time frame," said another panel member, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

Not only did Trump refuse to tell the mob to leave the Capitol, but he did not call other parts of the government for backup and gave no order to deploy the National Guard, Cheney said -- this despite countless pleas from Trump's aides and allies, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity, according to previous testimony and text messages the committee has obtained.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick, Farnoush Amiri, Eric Tucker, Kevin Freking, Mike Balsamo and Nomaan Merchant of The Associated Press; and by Nolan D. McCaskill of the Los Angeles Times (TNS).

Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Sarah Matthews, former White House deputy press secretary, testifies as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



Matt Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, former White House deputy press secretary, are sworn by in by Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)



Matt Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, former White House deputy press secretary, are sworn in to testify as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Matt Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, former White House deputy press secretary, are sworn in as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)







A video image of then-Vice President Mike Pence talking on the phone at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is shown during the House select committee hearing Thursday evening. Pence’s security detail feared for their lives as rioters stormed the building, a former White House official testified. (AP/Patrick Semansky)







House select committee members Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney conduct proceedings Thursday evening at the Capitol. (AP/J. Scott Applewhite)







Rep. Elaine Luria said former President Donald Trump “did not call to issue orders. He did not call to offer assistance” as the chaos unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP/J. Scott Applewhite)







This image shows an outtake of then-President Donald Trump recording a video statement at the White House on Jan. 7, 2021, during which he declared “I don’t want to say the election is over” and balked at condemning the Capitol rioters. (AP/House Select Committee)











