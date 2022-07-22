UAPB picked 5th in SWAC’s West

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football Coach Doc Gamble has been around the Southwestern Athletic Conference long enough to realize there are no surefire bets once regular-season play kicks off.

So when the league released its preseason predictions Thursday during SWAC Media Day at the Sheraton Hotel in Birmingham, Ala., there wasn't anything that gave him a reason to think things would be any different in 2022, particularly in his own division.

Southern, which tied with Grambling State for third place a year ago and hired Eric Dooley away from Prairie View A&M to become its new head coach during the offseason, is tabbed to win the West Division by the conference's head coaches and sports information directors.

The Jaguars garnered 11 first-place votes and 111 points, with Alcorn State right on its heels in second place with 110 points. Prairie View A&M, last season's division winner, was picked third, while Grambling State came in fourth. UAPB was selected fifth for the second consecutive season. Texas Southern was picked sixth.

Last year's conference champion, Jackson State, is slated to repeat in the East after adding more than a dozen Football Bowl Subdivision transfers and a number of high-profiled recruits to a roster that was already returning a number of key starters, including Shedeur Sanders, the SWAC's preseason offensive player. The Tigers notched 12 first-place votes and a league-high 116 points.

Florida A&M, Alabama A&M and Alabama State are again expected to finish second, third and fourth, respectively, after landing in that order in 2021. Bethune-Cookman and Mississippi Valley State round out the final two slots in the East.

But for UAPB, that No. 5 distinction in a loaded West isn't all that surprising.

The Golden Lions went 2-9 a year ago and ended up in last place after losing nine of their final 10 games. Parity, however, is alive and well throughout the SWAC, according to Gamble. That gives him more than enough reason to be optimistic about his team's chances.

"The wild, wild West, that's the appropriate name for it," Gamble said of the division. "It's wide open. We all have similar parts that can all go play each other. Each week, I think it's probably going to come down to who makes the least mistakes.

"Nobody can look past anybody. You've really got to prepare each week."

Those beliefs held true when the Golden Lions roared their way to a West crown during last year's spring season before they took a huge dip in the fall. Yet, UAPB may be in line for a bounce-back campaign after landing a stellar recruiting class and bringing back experience at key spots.

Quarterback Skyler Perry and offensive lineman Mark Evans II, both of whom accompanied Gamble to the league's annual event, highlight UAPB's returners. Evans, a 6-4, 295-pound senior who's a four-year starter, was one of five Golden Lions named to the preseason All-SWAC team. Punter Josh Sanchez, snapper Thomas Reny and linebacker Monroe Beard joined Evans on the conference's first team, and defensive lineman Athen Smith was placed on the second team.

During the early NCAA signing period in December, UAPB inked 18 players before adding 11 more in the February session. Those additions give the Golden Lions the kinds of options they didn't have the previous season. That also makes for some intriguing competition when fall workouts begin next month.

"We've got what we need to go compete and win the championship as far as player wise, I believe," Gamble explained. "We've got a little bit more depth than what we had a year ago, and that's what's needed. So now, if one of your top guys go down, it's the next guy up, and it's a meaningful next guy up. There's not too much of a drop off with that next guy."

"But the guys are working. Our expectations haven't changed. Our expectations are to win every game, but they're putting in the work to do so. The games are not won on game day. They're won during preparation and hours long before the lights come on."