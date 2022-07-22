The nation in brief: U.S. reports 1st polio case in a decade; Boston passengers flee burning train

U.S. reports 1st polio case in a decade

NEW YORK -- An unvaccinated young adult from New York recently contracted polio, the first U.S. case in nearly a decade, health officials said Thursday.

Officials said the patient, who lives in Rockland County, developed paralysis. The person started showing symptoms a month ago and did not recently travel outside the country, county health officials said.

It appears the patient had a vaccine-derived strain of the virus, perhaps from someone who got the live vaccine -- available in other countries but not the U.S. -- and spread it, officials said.

The person is no longer deemed contagious, but investigators are trying to figure out how the infection occurred and whether other people may have been exposed.

Most Americans are vaccinated against polio, but others may be at risk, said Rockland County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert. Health officials scheduled vaccination clinics nearby and encouraged anyone who has not been vaccinated to get the shots.

"We want shots in the arms of those who need it," she said at a news conference announcing the case.

Polio was once one of the nation's most-feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing thousands of cases of paralysis -- many of them in children.

Vaccines became available in 1955, and a national campaign cut the annual number of U.S. cases to fewer than 100 in the 1960s and to fewer than 10 in the '70s, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 1979, polio was declared eliminated in the U.S., meaning there was no longer routine spread.

Boston passengers flee burning train

SOMERVILLE, Mass. -- A passenger jumped into a river and several others climbed out windows when a Boston-area public transit train caught fire during the Thursday morning commute, officials said. The fire is the latest in a string of dangerous problems with the system.

No injuries were reported, and the person who jumped into the water declined medical attention, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said.

The inbound Orange Line train was crossing the Mystic River just north of Boston, approaching Assembly station in Somerville about 6:45 a.m., when flames and smoke were spotted coming from the lead car, the agency said. About 200 passengers were on board, and most were walked off the train to a nearby station.

After the power was turned off, the train was brought to a rail yard for an investigation, and infrastructure is being inspected. The agency has notified the Federal Transit Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The train was 43 years old, agency spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said, and not one of several new Orange Line cars that were pulled from service recently when one experienced a failure in its battery compartment. They have since been returned to service.

The Federal Transit Administration launched a review of Boston's subway system in April following several accidents that led to injuries or death within the past year. Last month it issued a series of directives to immediately address "longstanding issues" with the system's "overall safety program and safety culture."

Man charged with threatening Biden

MOBILE, Ala. -- An Alabama man has been charged with threatening the life of President Joe Biden in a call to the White House, federal authorities said.

A criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Secret Service alleges that John Andrew Bazor Jr., 37, of Mobile, called the White House switchboard July 10 and made the threat. He was arrested Monday in Mobile.

Prosecutors on Wednesday asked a judge to order a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether Bazor is competent to stand trial, WALA-TV reported. The report said prosecutors had cited the man's outbursts during a probable cause hearing and his resistance to mental health counselors.

Bazor's attorney, Gordon Armstrong, said he supports the call for a mental health evaluation, adding that the prosecution's filing raises serious questions about whether his client is criminally liable in terms of his mental health.

Federal investigators also learned Bazor had made several calls to the Secret Service office in Mobile the weekend before he called the White House, according to the complaint. It also said he called the State Department and the CIA.

Lightning kills soldier at Georgia post

FORT GORDON, Ga. -- A lightning strike at an Army post in Georgia left a soldier dead and nine injured Wednesday as a thunderstorm moved through the area, authorities said.

The dead soldier is yet to be identified, and the extent of the injuries wasn't known.

"It is with a heavy heart Fort Gordon confirms one of the soldiers in the lightning strike this afternoon succumbed to their injuries," said Anne Bowman, the post's deputy public affairs officer.

Authorities at Fort Gordon, near Augusta, said the lightning strike occurred midday, injuring the soldiers in a training area.



