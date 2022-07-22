Washington County officials OK vote on jail expansion plans

FAYETTEVILLE -- A special election on a proposed jail and juvenile courts expansion plan was approved Thursday by the Washington County Quorum Court.

The justices of the peace voted 11-4 to approve an ordinance setting a Nov. 8 special election on a proposal to issue up to $113.5 million in bonds for the jail expansion and up to $28.5 million in bonds for the juvenile court project. The bonds would be funded by a 0.25% sales tax that would expire when the bonds are paid.

Justices of the peace Shawndra Washington, Eva Madison, Evelyn Rios Stafford and Suki Highers voted against the ordinance. All four are Democrats. The remaining 11 justices of the peace who voted in favor of the ordinance are Republicans.

The justices of the peace voted by the same 11-4 tally to suspend the rules and read the ordinance three times at Thursday's meeting before voting to approve it.

The ordinance was endorsed last week by both the Quorum Court's Jail/Law Enforcement and Courts Committee and the Finance & Budget Committee and sent on to the full Quorum Court. The ordinance must be filed with the County Clerk by Aug. 30 in order to be on the November ballot.

Washington County officials were told in June the jail expansion plan could cost as much as $96 million. The ordinance approved by the justices of the peace calls for a bond issue of not more than $113.5 million for the Detention Center expansion and another bond issue of not more than $28.5 million to expand the county's Juvenile Justice Center.

The ballot question also asks voters to approve a 0.25% sales tax to pay for the bonds for both projects. The sales tax would expire when the bonds are paid off and Kevin Faught, with Stephens Inc., told the justices of the peace last week the county could pay off the bonds by 2032 if the county's sales tax revenue grows by 3% per year. Faught said in recent years the county's sales tax revenue has grown by about 7% per year.

Madison, justice of the peace for District 9, argued that the county hasn't provided enough information on the project, citing ongoing operating costs as one example. Madison argued that the justices of the peace should know and should tell voters that some additional tax will be needed to cover the operating costs of a larger jail. The county currently has a 0.25% sales tax dedicated to operating and maintenance costs at the existing jail.

Madison said the justices of the peace are failing in their Constitutional duty to be good stewards of the taxpayer's money."

"Our Constitutional duty is to be the legislative branch of government, to protect the taxpayer's money," Madison said. "We do not have to rubber stamp what comes to us from the executive branch. We are selling the taxpayers a pig in a poke."

Robert Dennis, justice of the peace for District 10, favored the ordinance. Dennis used the phrase "three hots and a cot" in arguing that people are treated well by receiving "free meals, a free bed and free medical care" while at the jail.

"I don't think we should let them out to go and kill one of our officers at a convenience store."

Bill Ussery, justice of the peace for District 4, said those arguing for the county to consider alternatives to incarceration before adding new jail space are only seeing part of the problem.

"It will take two or three years to build," Ussery said of the new jail space. "We are working on those programs but it takes time. It's going to take both."

Stafford, justice of the peace for District 12, said the Quorum Court had "sat in our easy chairs doing nothing" for the past two years, letting the overcrowding at the jail worsen. She said county money, including federal money provided in the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act, should have been used to keep the county's Crisis Stabilization Unit open, to expand drug abuse and mental health treatment options in the county and provide services designed to keep people out of jail.

"We've been so busy pinching pennies on the front end that we're now being asked to spend vast amounts of dollars on the back end," Stafford said.

While the justices of the peace voted 11-4 in favor of the ordinance, most of the public comment at Thursday's meeting was in opposition.

Angela Tyler-Williams of Fayetteville, pastor at a local church, said the Bible directs Christians to provide "liberty to the captives and release to the prisoners."

Sarah Hampton of Springdale, said increasing the sales tax "will take money out of the pockets" of families who are struggling now to put gas in their cars and food on their tables.

"Let's stop robbing the poor to hurt the poor," Hampton said.

Anne Britton of Fayetteville did speak in favor of the jail expansion. Britton said Northwest Arkansas and the nation are facing a "crime crisis" with "people bringing crime across the border."

"We don't live in a world of unicorns and lollipop trees," Britton said.

The Jail/Law Enforcement/Courts Committee heard a presentation at its June 6 meeting from Jim Langford with Spirit Architecture, which is already working on a $20 million covid-related expansion and which developed a jail expansion plan for the county in 2018.

Langford told the justices of the peace at the June meeting he could give them some "planning-level" information on an updated version of the 2018 plan. If the county chooses to pursue an expansion that will add from 1,000 to 1,500 beds that would require from 160,000 to 170,000 square feet of new building space. The current design of the Detention Center has 710 beds. Langford said that in 2018 the cost per square foot was put at $400 and he would now put it around $600 per square foot.

The Quorum Court has already approved design work on a covid-related expansion that is separate from the larger expansion project.

The covid-related proposal would add 232 beds and space for quarantining and isolating detainees for health reasons; for the intake, medical and courts areas; and storage and administrative purposes. That proposed expansion would cost about $20 million if approved by the Quorum Court and take two to three years to complete.

The Sheriff's Office proposed expanding the jail in 2018, citing crowding as a continuing problem. The jail has a design capacity of 710 beds but is generally considered to be at capacity when about 80% of the beds are occupied due to legal requirements for separating detainee classifications.

That proposal was tabled and the county commissioned a study by the National Center for State Courts in 2019 that recommended a range of alternatives from improved pretrial services, consideration of lowering the bond amounts being set by the court, alternative courts such as a mental health court to divert people away from the criminal justice system and services to help people avoid missing court dates and being subject to arrest for failure to appear.