WHO sees conflict in response to pox

LONDON -- As the World Health Organization's emergency committee convened Thursday to consider for the second time within weeks whether to declare monkeypox a global crisis, some scientists said the striking differences between the outbreaks in Africa and in developed countries will complicate any coordinated response.

African officials say they are already treating the continent's epidemic as an emergency. But experts elsewhere say the mild version of monkeypox in Europe, North America and beyond makes an emergency declaration unnecessary even if the virus can't be stopped. British officials recently downgraded their assessment of the disease, given its lack of severity.

"I remain concerned about the number of cases, in an increasing number of countries, that have been reported," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the emergency committee as its meeting got underway.

He said it was "pleasing" to note falling numbers of monkeypox cases in some countries but that the virus is still increasing elsewhere and that six countries reported their first infections last week.

Monkeypox has been entrenched for decades in parts of central and western Africa, where diseased wild animals occasionally infect people in rural areas in relatively contained epidemics. The disease in Europe, North America and beyond has circulated since at least May among gay and bisexual men. The epidemic in rich countries was likely triggered by sex at two raves in Spain and Belgium.

Some experts worry these and other differences could possibly deepen existing medical inequities between poor and wealthy nations.

There are now more than 15,000 monkeypox cases worldwide. While the United States, Britain, Canada and other countries have bought millions of vaccines, none have gone to Africa, where a more severe version of monkeypox has already killed more than 70 people. Rich countries haven't yet reported any monkeypox deaths.

"What's happening in Africa is almost entirely separate from the outbreak in Europe and North America," said Dr. Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at Britain's University of East Anglia who previously advised WHO on infectious diseases.

The U.N. health agency said this week that outside of Africa, 99% of all reported monkeypox cases are in men and of those, 98% are in men who have sex with other men. Still, the disease can infect anyone in close, physical contact with a monkeypox patient, regardless of their sexual orientation.

"In these very active gay sexual networks, you have men who really, really don't want people to know what they're doing and may not themselves always know who they are having sex with," Hunter said.

Some of those men may be married to women or have families unaware of their sexual activity, which "makes contact tracing extremely difficult and even things like asking people to come forward for testing," Hunter said, explaining why vaccination may be the most effective way to shut down the outbreak.

That's probably not the case in Africa, where limited data suggests monkeypox is mainly jumping into people from infected animals. Although African experts acknowledge they could be missing cases among gay and bisexual men, given limited surveillance and stigmatization against LGBTQ people, authorities have relied on standard measures like isolation and education to control the disease.

Dr. Placide Mbala, a virologist who directs the global health department at Congo's Institute of National Biomedical Research, said there are also noticeable differences between patients in Africa and the West.

"We see here (in Congo) very quickly, after three to four days, visible lesions in people exposed to monkeypox," Mbala said, adding that someone with so many visible lesions is unlikely to go out in public, thus preventing further transmission.

Dr. Hugh Adler, who treats monkeypox patients in Britain, said there aren't many serious cases or infections beyond gay and bisexual men. Still, he said it was frustrating that more vaccines weren't available.

California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon talks during a news conference at Out Here Sexual Health Center, in the Baldwin Hills section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Rendon joined LGBTQ+ leaders in Los Angeles on Wednesday to demand that monkeypox be declared a national public emergency, saying perhaps the federal response would have been quicker if the heterosxeual community were primarily affected. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

