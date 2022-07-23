Arkansas covid hospitalizations fall by 16 on Friday, marking second straight double-digit decrease

The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19 fell by double digits Friday for the second day in a row, dropping below 400 for the first time in more than a week, as the state's new case numbers continued to show signs of leveling off.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by six, to 11,666.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said three of the deaths reported Friday happened within the past month. Of the others, two occurred in late May and one was in early June, he said.

After falling by 28 on Thursday, the number hospitalized fell Friday by 16, to 398.

It was the first time in almost a month that the number hospitalized fell for two days in a row and the largest drop over a two-day span since early March.

The state's count of cases rose by 1,536, an increase that was larger by 10 than the one on Thursday and by 52 than the rise the previous Friday.

After falling a day earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 1,313.

That was still down from an average of 1,374 a day the previous week, however, and a recent high of 1,506 a day the week ending July 12.

Dropping for the second day in a row, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 83, to 16,752, as recoveries outpaced new infections.

Except for around the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays, it was the first time since April the active case total had fallen for two days in a row.

"I'm becoming increasingly encouraged by what I'm seeing within our data," Cima said.

"It certainly appears that new cases have slowed. Hopefully that means we hit our peak. It will be easier to suss out, I think next week, but I am encouraged."

Nationwide, he said, new cases seem to have hit a plateau, with some states starting to see declines.

"I'm hoping that we're one of them," he said.

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 206, on Friday, followed by Washington County with 169, Benton County with 110 and Craighead County with 96.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 894,005.

Growing for the second day in a row, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators rose by five, to 21, the first time it had been above 20 since April 7.

The number who were in intensive care, which fell by nine a day earlier, rose Friday by two, to 65.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had 23 covid-19 patients on Friday, up from 11 on Thursday and 16 the previous Friday, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

NOVAVAX DOSES

Also on Friday, Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said Arkansas has been allocated an initial allotment of 30,300 doses of the Novavax vaccine that was authorized last week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and endorsed Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Unlike the other three vaccines that have been authorized in the United States, Novavax's uses a protein-based technology that has been used in other vaccines for decades.

"If you have been waiting for a covid-19 vaccine built on a different technology than those previously available, now is the time to join the millions of Americans who have been vaccinated," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a news release Tuesday.

McNeill said the state will place its initial order for the vaccine on Monday and expects to receive its first doses by Thursday.

SUBVARIANT TRACKED

Even amid signs that the current wave of infections in Arkansas is cresting, a medical school professor in Jonesboro is tracking a strain of the omicron variant that he predicts will power a future surge in the United States.

Rajendram Rajnarayanan, assistant dean of research at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, said the subvariant BA.2.75 has been spreading rapidly in parts of India and causing a growing number of cases in some other countries.

It appears to be more transmissible than BA.5, which is now dominant in the United States and worldwide, he said.

"It's the fastest variant we have seen so far," Rajnarayanan said.

According to an online dashboard Rajnarayanan created, 22 cases caused by BA.2.75 have been identified in nine U.S. states: California, Washington, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Virginia, Iowa, Texas and Wisconsin.

Within a month or so, Rajnarayanan said he expects the subvariant to begin spreading more widely in the United Kingdom, where 18 cases have been identified so far, and then cause an upswing in infections in the United States.

"We're probably going to see a surge in September," Rajnarayanan said.

Not all experts are making the same prediction, however.

In a tweet Tuesday, Dr. Eric Topol, a cardiologist and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, Calif., called BA.2.75 a "scariant."

"It is not spreading anywhere besides a couple of provinces in India without BA.5 to compete with," Topol said.

"There will be other new variants to be concerned about but it doesn't look like this is one of them."