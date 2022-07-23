



DEAR CAR TALK: Can a gas-powered car be converted to an electric car? I want to get an electric car but can't justify trading in my 2016 Subaru Forester. It has only 20,000 miles on it and is in great shape.

I love the car but want to do my part to combat global warming. I don't drive a lot, obviously. Most of my trips are less than 10 miles. Should I just bite the bullet and get an electric car? — Amy

DEAR READER: Start chomping, Amy.

Can a gas-powered car be converted to electric power? Sure. A giraffe can be converted into Salma Hayek if you have enough time and plastic surgeons. The question is: Is it worth the cost and trouble? And, at least in the case of your Subaru, the answer is no.

With used car values at an all-time high, you should just sell your 2016 Forester. Someone will be delighted to have a low-mileage, well-cared-for car, and you'll get top dollar for it.

Then, with a clear conscience, you can go out and order the electric vehicle of your dreams exactly as you want it, so you don't have to buy one off the lot and get stuck with $7,500 worth of options you don't want.

Looking for a place to start? Of the affordable EVs we've test-driven recently, our favorites are the Kia EV6, Hyundai IONIQ 5 and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

■ ■ ■

DEAR CAR TALK: I have an Audi A8 L — marvelous car, obsolete in terms of electronics. Trade-in value is peanuts.

I've always wanted a convertible. I may be crazy, but ... could I whip out my Sawzall and cut away the roof? My dogs love the back seat. Plus, I have another car for rainy days and winter.

Cruising around in a topless A8 would be about as much fun as a 77-year-old guy could endure. Whatdayathink? — Paul

DEAR READER: Always check with your cardiologist before having that much fun — but I'd recommend against it.

Here's why: Next time you get a delivery from Amazon, take the cardboard box and cut off all four of the top flaps.

Then grab it by two corners and see if you can reshape the box into parallelogram. Hint: You can.

That's the danger of cutting off the roof of your old Audi. The roof is a key structural component of the car that keeps it "square."

When companies make convertibles from the factory, they add all kinds of bracing and structural enhancements so that even without the roof, the corners maintain their 90-degree angles.

Structural integrity is, of course, particularly important if you crash.

I'm really sorry to ruin your fun, Paul. But if you ignore my advice and try it anyway, at least promise you'll wear a crash helmet and an inflatable suit whenever you drive it.

■ ■ ■

DEAR CAR TALK: I've been changing my own oil for over 50 years (yes, I'm old). I have questions about oil filters.

Why are the filters on modern cars so small? It seems like bigger filters would perform better, and space is normally not an issue. Are expensive oil filters actually better than inexpensive ones? Why don't most vehicles use the same oil filter? There are hundreds of sizes and shapes.

My Subaru Forester has the oil filter on top of the engine, upside down. While that makes it easy to change, doesn't the oil drain out of the filter and starve the engine of oil on startup? — Randy

DEAR READER: Wow, you really have been saving up oil filter questions for 50 years, Randy. I'm glad you didn't wait another 10 years or I'd have to take over the Real Estate section to finish this answer.

The reason there are so many different filters is because engines are all different. And space is at a premium. Most engine compartments I work on these days have no room to spare.

So when designing an engine, all the immovable parts are designed first. Then later in the process, they find a place for the filter, preferably right on the engine block.

In order to fit oil filters into the nooks and crannies manufacturers ultimately allot for them, filters have to come in all different shapes and sizes.

Generally speaking, more expensive filters are better than cheap ones, because they use better filtration materials. Instead of plain old Charmin, filters now use materials like synthetic glass microfibers, which do a better job of filtering the oil. That's also why smaller filters can be used. With better filtration materials, they can provide all the filtration the engine needs in a smaller volume.

We tend to stick with OEM filters — the filters made by the car's manufacturer. You can never go wrong with those. Modern filters also have check valves, which explains why the oil doesn't drain out of your Subaru filter, even though it's mounted upside-down.

Without a check valve, the oil would drain out, and that would be a problem. If the oil drained out, every time you started your car, your oil pump first would have to fill the oil filter, leaving other parts underlubricated for those first few crucial seconds that the engine is running. But the check valve keeps the filter full and completely solves that problem.

So, basically, Randy, there's nothing to worry about. Stick with a Subaru filter or other quality brand, and you'll get all the filtration you need. I'll look forward to hearing from you in 50 years.

Ray Magliozzi dispenses advice about cars in Car Talk every Saturday. Email him by visiting cartalk.com



