Church notes: Race is topic at First Presbyterian in Rogers

Benton County

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will have only one worship service on July 31 at 9:30 a.m. No Sunday School for children or adults will be held on that Sunday.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. July 24 in the front parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome for a fun day of riding.

The Quilters will meet on July 27 starting at 8:30 a.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon, and they welcome those that are in need.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., a caring and inclusive community of faith, hosts an Adult Bible Study at 9 a.m. on Sundays in the church library. Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m. every Sunday in person and online.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County and the church is glad to serve you.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Rogers, 1901 S. 26th St., hosts authors Angela Mellott, ED.D., and LaTonya R. Jackson, ED.D., on Aug. 7 to kick off a multi-Sunday study on their book "5 Blinders to Seeing Color2." These studies will be held in the church library from 9 to 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

The book is designed to help each of us recognize cultural blinders so that we can increase our cultural sightedness by understanding how and when to see color. Without making a conscious intentional choice to see color, we create barriers that hinder friendships, stifles our courage, squashes creativity, and places blinders over our imagination, much like sunglasses filter out light.

Learn how to reduce stress and anxiety around cultural communications. Improve your confidence with culturally appropriate dialogue. Become equipped to navigate race and color conversations as you gain tools to minimize unintentional offense. Join us as we learn to more clearly see the factors that contribute to who people chose to make color and culture a visible or invisible part of our lives.

Information: 636-5542, www.fpcrogers.com.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. Services are recorded and available on the website.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Prayer Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Aug. 3 at 26 Drummore Drive in Bella Vista. All are welcome!

The Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 10 at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. The speaker will be Caroline Casselberry on "Crossroads in Life: When life throws you a curveball." The special feature will be Andrea Conway Brack, "Staging Your Home for Sale."

Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon Aug. 5.

For reservations and/or cancellations, call Glenda at 366-7562 or text Dorothy at 381-6516 or email Marsha at golfbrat2@yahoo.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., is a warm and welcoming faith community which seeks to reach out to provide God's love to our neighbors, near and far. In-person service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby. All are welcome!

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

_

Washington County

First Baptist Church of Elkins, 1960 N. Center St., has in-person Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship service Sundays at 10:45 a.m. A nursery is provided, and worship service is also livestreamed on Facebook.

There are also worship services at 6 p.m. Sunday; Awanas & Youth at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday; and Adult Bible Study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Dr. Ryan Johnson is pastor.

Information: 643-3140.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning services, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. Interim Pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost is leading services. The church continues to search for an installed pastor.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office if you would like a ride. A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during services.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Spanish language GED classes, held in cooperation with Crowder College, will resume in August.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Children's Sunday School classes have been suspended for the summer and will resume in the fall. Children's Church has also been discontinued until fall.

Presbyterian Church (USA) is providing an online conduit for contributions to help people in Ukraine who have been displaced by Russa's invasion. Go to: pcusa.org/UK22.

Ladies Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship continues to meet at 7 a.m.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

