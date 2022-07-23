Cities, counties aiming for a share of federal money for regional road, trail projects

SPRINGDALE -- Cities and counties in Northwest Arkansas began vying Thursday for a share of almost $19 million in federal money the region is expected to receive next year for road and trail projects.

The money, based on the area's population, is administered by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission.

Regional Planning expects to receive $15.4 million from the Federal Highway Administration's Surface Transportation Block Grant program for road projects and $3.4 million from the Transportation Alternatives Program, which targets trails and bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

The programs provide for an 80% federal share and a 20% local match.

There are more requests than money available. The requests will be reviewed and recommendations made to the Policy Committee of Regional Planning for approval next month, according to Tim Conklin, assistant director at Regional Planning.

The money would allow smaller cities such as Farmington and Centerton to connect to the larger Northwest Arkansas trail systems.

Farmington, for example, is asking for $687,700 to extend Creekside Park Trail to their easternmost city limit with Fayetteville. Centerton is asking for $500,000 for McKissic Station Park Trail, Phase II. Centerton hopes to eventually connect with the trail system in Bentonville.

Aaron Boehmier, with the engineering firm Burns and McDonnell, said Farmington is looking at a connection of less than 1 mile to meet up with Fayetteville's trail system. It's a small project, but there's a bigger picture, he said.

"Thinking about regional connectivity is a major goal for Farmington," Boehmier said. "Farmington is now going to be a community that is connected into the region and that is just critical to the staff, the mayor and citizens in the city. Immediately 500 houses are going to get connected. In the future 4,500 houses are going to get connected."

Boehmier said Farmington is also working on a central loop of trails within the city, which could eventually be part of a western trail to Lake Wedington.

Springdale is asking for $7.2 million to help extend Don Tyson Parkway west to Arkansas 265 where a roundabout is planned. The money would be used to build the four-lane road. The project received a total of $1.5 million in 2021 and 2022.

Fayetteville is seeking $1.8 million to help add sidewalks on College Avenue from North Street to Sycamore Street and to improve pedestrian crossings, driveway consolidations and other work. The work is part of a project expected to cost about $6 million.

Fayetteville is also asking for $500,000 for bike and pedestrian accommodations as part of planned improvements to the interchange at Interstate 49 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The city is still working with the Arkansas Department of Transportation on planning and design of the proposed improvements, which are expected to start in 2024.

Fayetteville also wants $320,000 for right of way acquisition and environmental work as part of intersection improvements in the area of Millsap Road, College Avenue and North Hemlock Avenue, a congested area on the north side of town. It's part of a project to extend Sain Street to Millsap, allowing traffic to bypass College Avenue and also access an existing flyover bridge to reach the Fulbright Expressway and I-49.

Bentonville is seeking $500,000 to help move the Northwest Arkansas Razorback Greenway at I-49 and U.S. 71. The project received a total of $750,000 in 2021 and 2022.

Centerton is also asking for $600,000 for a side path along Arkansas 102, part of a planned expansion of the road by the Transportation Department. The city wants a wider side path than the state will pay for.

Cave Springs is seeking $348,000 for sidewalk extensions on North Wallis and Sands roads. The sidewalks would connect with sidewalks in Rogers.

Gravette is asking for $725,000 for Phase II of its trail system. The plan is to connect Pop Allum Park with local schools.

Siloam Springs is seeking $184,000 to help with what would ultimately be a 10-foot-wide side path along Progress Avenue.

Benton County is asking for $800,000 to cover unexpected construction cost increases and unforeseen utility moving as part of a project to replace a one-lane bridge on Wagon Wheel Road, crossing Spring Creek. The project has already received $2 million since 2018.

Bella Vista is seeking $326,845 to extend the Razorback Greenway along Mercy Way and construct a bridge. Construction is underway. The project has received $5.3 million previously.

Lowell's big request is $1.7 million for costs associated with extending Monroe Avenue from Oak Street to Arkansas 265.

Lowell is asking for $240,000 to help cover increased construction costs on a project to improve the intersection at U.S. 71B and Arkansas 264. The project received $730,000 last year.

Lowell is also asking for $560,000 for a roundabout at Arkansas 264 and Bellview Road. The project is in partnership with the state and is scheduled for 2024; it's received $900,000 over the past two years.

Rogers is seeking $168,000 for design and environmental work associated with planned improvements at West Pleasant Grove Road and Arkansas 265 and $200,000 for design and environmental work at the intersection of Arkansas 265 and New Hope Road.