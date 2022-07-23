School supply giveaway set

School supplies will be given away at 10 a.m. July 30 in a drive-thru setting at Shekinah Glory Global Ministries, 1800 W. 73rd Ave. There will be free supplies, food, and backpacks for pre-K through 12th grade while supplies last. Children must be present, according to a news release. Details: (870) 540-9315.

Church to host event

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will host its Kingdom Building program at 6 p.m. Sunday. The special speaker will be Wanda Murry, a member of New Community, according to a news release.

2 earn multiple degrees at UALR

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announced two local spring 2022 graduates with multiple degrees.

Faith Herd of Pine Bluff, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies degree and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology degree.

Derrick Lucas of Lake Village, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management degree and a Certificate of Proficiency in Business Analytics.

UA Little Rock congratulated these honorees. The university awarded about 1,075 degrees during the spring 2022 semester, according to a news release.

USDA to survey county small grains acreage

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey producers in 32 states, including Arkansas, for its 2022 Small Grains County Agricultural Production Survey (CAPS).

Participants are encouraged to respond online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail, according to a news release.

The survey will collect information on total acres planted and harvested, and yield and production of small grains crops down to the county level. CAPS will provide the data needed to estimate acreage and production of selected crops such as barley, oats, and wheat in the United States.

NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified, as required by federal law.

Survey results will be published on the NASS Quick Stats database (https://quickstats.nass.usda.gov/) at 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Details: NASS Delta Regional Field Office, (800) 327-2970.