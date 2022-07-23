Curves in year’s football forecast

Football season is weeks away but anticipation is already in the air.

High school and college players are practicing at dawn and sunset to beat the heat, while their coaches create game plans in an attempt to have winning records this season. Finally, amid all of the preparation, Hooten's Arkansas Football has released its projections.

Barry Groomes, a Hooten's writer, spoke to the Rotary Club of West Pine Bluff Thursday about the upcoming Southeast Arkansas season and how the last two seasons have been tough.

"The past two years, covid taught football coaches, administrators and fans to be flexible and enjoy each game more," Groomes said. "In 2020, 15 percent of all games weekly in the state were canceled due to covid. Last year, it was down about 2 percent. I don't think covid will have as much of an impact on the field this year."

But the pandemic has left its mark on football.

"Coaches across the state continue to say the one thing they are leery of is basically two off seasons with all of the restrictions have made their current players somewhat weaker and teams smaller than in the past," Groomes said.

Injuries have plagued many of the teams that have grown smaller because some players have transferred to other areas or decided not to play at all.

"Hopefully, since we were able to get this past off season and summer in, we will see fewer injuries in the fall," Groomes said.

Coaches who attended this week's luncheon echoed Groomes. Many have faced additional problems aside from the pandemic.

Martese Henry, head football coach at Dollarway High School, has "been thrown every which way" with his school district consolidating with Pine Bluff's last year. The 3A Dollarway Cardinals are lucky, he said, even to have a team this year.

"Last couple of years have been difficult," said Henry, who is going into his fifth season. "We are taking each day and cherishing it. We plan to put on a good showing whether it is the last year or the next."

This upcoming season should be interesting for the Pine Bluff area with three out of four schools having new coaches.

Ryan Mallett, a former Arkansas Razorback and NFL player, was Mountain Home's offensive coordinator previously. The White Hall school board announced in February that Mallett would coach the Bulldogs.

Mallett, who didn't attend the lunch, could have a challenging year ahead because the Bulldogs lost a lot of their senior players. Groomes said that the positive is that Mallett can mold the team and the program the way he wants.

The Pine Bluff Zebras and Watson Chapel Wildcats also have new coaches.

Micheal Williams, the Zebras new head coach, is a Pine Bluff High School alum who will coach a team that dropped from 6A to 5A this season. While the classification could impact the team's morale, it could also be a secret weapon to winning.

"We are hitting the ground running and there are no excuses," Williams said.

The 5A Wildcats are now coached by Maurice Moody. After spending the last two seasons at Jacksonville, he will be on the sidelines for Watson Chapel next season.

Aside from Pine Bluff area teams , 4A Warren is looking to have a successful season this year. Hooten's predicts that the Warren Lumberjacks will win the state 4A championship with veteran Coach Bo Hembree. The Lumberjacks won their first conference title since 2018 last season.

Under Hembree, Warren has won four state championships and finished runner-up three times.

Groomes said that Hembree says he has two of the best players he's seen at Warren.

"That says something since they've had some great players come out of Warren," Groomes said.

Regardless of how the season plays out, south Arkansas football is never to be ignored.

"The thing I love about this area is the football tradition is some of the best in the history of the state," Groomes said. "The great Pine Bluff and Dollarway teams dominated. Throw in Rison, Fordyce, McGehee and Warren and I don't know another area of the state that can match the level of success southeast Arkansas teams have had over the past 50-75 years."