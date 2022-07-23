Marriage Licenses

Alexander Kenne, 22, and Britain Bossier, 22, both of Searcy.

David George, 38, and Alisa Dowden, 27, both of Little Rock.

James Ryan, 23, and Alexis Ankney, 23, both of Little Rock.

Kyle Brown, 29, and Marcus Givens, 32, both of North Little Rock.

Emily Culver, 31, and Scott Giblin, 31, both of Little Rock.

Jeffery Cagle, 43, and Holly Barrett, 36, both of Roland.

Tabitha Bailey, 27, and Chance Burchfield, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Osmar Lopez, 37, and Maria Dorantes, 36, both of Little Rock.

Cynthia Barnes, 56, and Jembayo Longe, 56, both of North Little Rock.

Rashad Madden, 30, and Kalene Simpson, 28, both of Tampa, Fla.

Josie George, 34, and Ryan Fischer, 33, both of Sherwood.

Arion White, 21, and Jasmine Randall, 20, both of Maumelle.

Divorces

FILED

22-2600 Teresa Conner v. James Conner.

22-2601 Juanita Hill v. Frank Hill.

22-2603 Lauren Hall v. Teavorice Jackson.

22-2605 Undria Williams v. Harold Williams.

22-2606 Shanice Moore v. Donzell Moore.

GRANTED

20-1461 Tony Austin v. Lavatra Austin.

22-182 Robert Fuller, Jr. v. Carole Rowe.

22-727 Wesley Pilcher v. Sarah Pilcher.

22-1414 Mina Bradford v. Adam Purpura.

22-1843 Tonja Eason v. Thomas Eason.

22-1882 Yolanda Terry v. Louis Terry.

22-2151 Ashton Gaskin v. Haley Smith.