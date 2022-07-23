Decatur officer honored for stopping high-speed pursuit

DECATUR -- A Decatur police officer was honored July 11 during a City Council meeting.

Decatur Police Chief Steve Grizzle spoke during the meeting about officer Luke Rouhselang's act of heroism that led to the arrest of an out-of-control driver.

With Rouhselang standing by his side, Grizzle read a call-to-duty recognition letter to the council, Mayor Bob Tharp and others gathered in the conference room at Decatur City Hall. Grizzle also showed footage of the event recorded by Rouhselang's body camera.

On the evening of June 29, Rouhselang was on patrol in Decatur when he picked up a radio dispatch advising that Tontitown police were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle with speeds exceeding 130 miles per hour heading up Arkansas 59. The pursuit began west of Tontitown when officers with that city's Police Department tried to stop a passenger car on U.S. 412. At Siloam Springs, the pursuit turned north heading towards Gentry and Decatur.

When Rouhselang was called by Benton County dispatch to assist, he had already picked a safe location and had readied a set of Stinger Spike strips and was ready to deploy them, Grizzle said. Southbound traffic out of Decatur was stopped short of the S-curve near the Decatur Depot.

The Stinger Spike strip system is used to flatten the tires of a speeding vehicle. A series of hollow tubes are placed in a series of folding strips. The officer places these folded bars on the shoulder of the road. When traffic permits, the officer takes a long piece of rope attached to the strip and strings it across both lanes. The officer pulls the strip out in front of the fleeing vehicle and, as it runs over the strips, the hollow barbs detach and let out the air in the tires, forcing the driver to stop and, hopefully, ending the pursuit.

Once the offending car crosses the strips, the officer pulls the spikes off the road and away from the oncoming police units. A danger in using these strips is that, if a pursuing patrol vehicle is traveling too close to the fleeing vehicle, it can clip the strips at the edge, causing them to fly back toward the deploying officer and possibly cause serious injury. Fortunately, that was not the case for this deployment.

Rouhselang's choice of location for deploying the spike strips was at the entrance to Decatur Salvage, about a mile and a half south of Decatur on Arkansas 59. This location was on a long straightaway leading into the city.

With southbound traffic stopped in Decatur, Rouhselang took his position in the driveway of the salvage company. Then came the moment of impact with the strips.

Grizzle described the end of the pursuit.

"As the fleeing vehicle approached, you (Rouhselang) deployed the spikes, getting a good hit on the front of the fleeing vehicle, causing the tires to lose air and the driver veered off the roadway, ending the pursuit with minimal injuries to the driver and no other injuries or damage to other structures or people," Grizzle wrote. "Officer Luke Rouhselang, was given recognition for his quick thinking and ability to set up our Stinger Spikes to stop a high-speed pursuit that could have possibly killed or injured others if it had come through our city."

Grizzle ended the recognition ceremony with these words: "There are many things that you did that day that are just in the course of duty, but we don't want you to think it will just be forgotten. I, Chief Grizzle, along with the city of Decatur would like to say thank you for a job well done. Your actions showed the dedication and alertness you have as a patrolman in our city."

With that, the City Council, led by Tharp, gave Rouhselang a standing ovation.