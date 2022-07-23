Decatur schools registration scheduled to begin next week

DECATUR -- With the summer months quickly winding down, the 2022-23 school year is slated to begin on Aug. 15 for children in the Decatur School District.

Enrollment registration at Northside Elementary, Decatur Pre-K, and Decatur Middle and High schools begins Monday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The registration period for Tuesday and Wednesday also runs from 7:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. The Thursday registration runs from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For information on the items needed to register students, visit the Decatur School District's website at decatursd.com.