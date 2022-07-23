FOI suit against county in special judge’s hands

Editor's note: This is part one of a two-part series.

A hearing was conducted Friday morning involving a lawsuit filed against County Judge Gerald Robinson and most of the justices of the peace alleging their failure to comply with a Freedom of Information request for documents. The case will be decided by a special judge who said he would make a ruling in a matter of weeks.

Kimberly Dale, a Paragould attorney, who is being represented by Timothy Cullen, a Little Rock attorney, sued Robinson and all but one member of the Jefferson County Quorum Court in January because she claims she asked for financial and budget information from the elected officials and was not given the information in the required three-day window as provided by the state's FOI law.

Dale is representing Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. in a lawsuit he filed against Robinson and the Quorum Court over the way the finances for the sheriff's office were handled. Her request for information under the FOI was related to Woods' lawsuit.

Special Judge Bentley E. Story was named to hear the case because the circuit judges who hear cases in Jefferson County recused.

According to Woods' lawsuit, Jefferson County Quorum Court members failed to appropriate sufficient funds for various departments that fall under the scope of responsibilities of the Sheriff's office including his detention centers.

Woods alleges that on Dec. 7, he received a copy of an agenda with a proposed listing of appropriations, and it included a reduction of funds that was not discussed in previous meetings with Robinson.

Woods and Robinson had talked in October about budget needs for 2022, but the justices of the peace did not attend the budget meetings, according to the suit.

Woods says he contacted Justice of the Peace Dr. Conley Byrd Jr., the Quorum Court's public safety chairman, to discuss the lack of appropriation funding but was not given a reason for it.

Woods later determined the 2022 budget reflected a reduction of about $328,003 from his department.

Woods is seeking a determination as to whether the county budget for 2022, which has a total of more than $33 million, is valid under the state constitution. The budget was unanimously approved, after "some discussion between the Justices and other County Officials," on Dec. 13, according to Quorum Court minutes.

Dale took the stand and testified that on Dec. 15, 2021, she sent an FOI Act request to Robinson and all 13 of the justices of the peace requesting various documents associated with the budget process for Jefferson County and for the sheriff's office in particular.

According to Dale's testimony, Robinson responded on Dec. 20, 2021, but not in the three-day response time as she requested. She also stated in her request that she asked for agendas, minutes and documents to determine finances, as well as text messages, emails and written notes that mention the sheriff's office.

Dale said in Robinson's response, he stated that he had no such documents in his possession and directed her to the County Clerk's office to obtain the requested documents. On Dec. 21, 2021, Dale said she sent a second request to Robinson to get clarification on which items he did not have in his possession.

On Jan. 12, 2022, Dale said she sent a third request by fax and mail to follow up on her Dec. 21, 2021 request with a request for additional public records. In that request, she also asked for notice of any meetings, regular or special.

All justices of the peace received Dale's FOI request, which she said she sent by certified mail. According to Dale's testimony, on Dec. 15, 2021, she requested documentation about the budget process for the calendar years 2021 and 2022.

Dale received a response from Byrd, who was the only JP not named in the lawsuit. Dale said no other responses were received from the other JPs.

A three-inch binder of documents was presented in court that was said to be what Byrd provided to Dale. The binder included text messages pertaining to the sheriff's office, Dale said.

Dale said she also sent a request through emails around Dec. 24, 2021 to every JP.

Dale said she was trying to be lenient, considering the requests were made around the holiday season, but she said it wasn't until after she filed this lawsuit on Jan. 27 that she received a response from the judge's office on Feb. 1. His response was an email with three attachments: a response to her letter, a meeting calendar and a change to an agenda. She also said she received an email response from Justice of the Peace Danny Holcomb stating he had sent documentation. Dale said she never received anything from Holcomb.

Dale said the letter from Robinson addressed the delay, faulting the court closure due to the holidays and a covid surge as well as delayed mail delivery during that time. She said to date no other items have been received from Robinson.

Dale said on Feb. 1, 2022, county attorney Terry Wynne responded that the county judge did not have the documents requested and to go to the county clerk.

Dale said the county clerk sent her several documents in December responding to a separate FOI request she sent during the same time as the other requests on Dec. 15, but said that does not exclude the other Quorum Court members. She said if those items didn't exist, they should have responded with that answer.

She also said that what the clerk sent her were ordinances and resolutions, items that she felt weren't adequate to what she was requesting. She did, however, say she did not ask the county clerk for text messages, emails or notes.

Dale said she knows there are emails because she has some in her possession.

Defense attorney Burt Newell of Hot Springs said Robinson's first response to Dale was to tell her the information was available at the county clerk's office and that Robinson did respond within three business days because two of those days included a weekend.

Newell also asked Dale if she checked the county website to see when the meetings were, and she said no. Newell said he felt the pending lawsuit between the sheriff and the county judge posed some issues and there was no way to prove if the documents that Byrd submitted were related to the FOI request or the lawsuit.

In the end, Dale said her requests were made but that she did not receive an adequate and timely response to them.

Part two of this story will include the defense's response to Dale's allegations.