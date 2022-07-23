Fort Smith receives $1.7 million grant to grow Stephens Industrial Park

FORT SMITH -- U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo recently announced the department's Economic Development Administration is awarding a $1.7 million grant to the city to build a road to support growth at Stephens Industrial Park and the surrounding area.

The park is land owned by Stephens Production on Arkansas 45 between Planters Road, Commerce Drive and the city landfill. The project will provide the access needed for manufacturing businesses to develop, creating jobs in the region. The grant will be matched with $415,878 in local money and is expected to create or retain 84 jobs and generate $119 million in private investment, according to the release announcing the grant.

"President Biden is committed to supporting communities in recovering from the pandemic as they build a stronger America for the future," said Raimondo. "This EDA investment will play an important role in supporting existing businesses and creating new opportunities for manufacturers in Fort Smith, creating a stronger, robust regional economy."

"The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting community-led economic development strategies designed to boost coronavirus recovery and response efforts," said Alejandra Castillo, assistant secretary of commerce for economic development. "We are pleased to partner with the city of Fort Smith to provide critical infrastructure to attract new businesses and encourage business development to create increased employment opportunities in the region."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in the release Fort Smith has been a "cornerstone of economic success" for western Arkansas and continues to attract industry and military investments.

"The $1.7 million from the American Rescue Plan to support the construction of roads and other infrastructure at Stephens Industrial Park is a well-deserved boost to Fort Smith as it builds for a bright future," Hutchinson said.

This project is funded under EDA's American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance Program, which makes $500 million in grants available to American communities.

Carl Geffken, city administrator, said the money was specifically allocated to EDA for grants, and the city worked with the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District to apply for the grant to support Owens Corning and bring additional businesses to the city. It is separate from the $21.2 million in American Rescue Plan money that city directors recently allocated for sewer projects, water projects and public safety personnel.

"The project will begin once the grant documents are signed and submitted, which will be completed in the very near future," Geffken said. "The road design is completed, so after approval of the required forms the city will issue the bid for a contractor."

The road work will be done in two phases, Geffken said. Phase one is the first 700 feet of road, with a target completion date of December or January. The remaining 1,000 feet have a targeted completion date of early spring 2023, he said.